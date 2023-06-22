You think you’re busy? Your schedule’s got nothing on Ice Cube.

Whether it’s on-screen, on-stage, or on the basketball court, the man’s lucky to find time to breathe. Somehow, the rap legend took a few minutes to check in with Deco and lay out his to-do list.

Ice Cube (as Superfly, voice): “Humans are never gonna like us, so we gonna let mutants rule the earth.”

Recognize that voice? That’s Ice Cube as Superfly in the upcoming animated feature, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

He didn’t need convincing to take the gig.

Ice Cube: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is, you know, that’s next level. The type of stuff that, you know, you want to be a part of. Like, they’ve always been cool.”

Playing the head of a mutant crime syndicate was a definite no-brainer.

Ice Cube: “And being able to be a villain, and to be able to be a cool character like Superfly, like, I don’t know who could turn that down.”

Cube put a lot of his own special touches into creating Superfly.

Ice Cube (as Superfly, voice): “Six in the mornin’, ‘police at my door.”

Ice Cube: “I did a lot of improving, a lot of kinda just going for it, you know, riffing, ad-libbing, you know, just bringing flavor to the role.”

Micah Abbey (as Donatello, voice): “What the?

Ice Cube (as Superfly, voice): “Y’all some little tortoises, huh?”

Micah Abbey (as Donatello, voice): “I can’t believe there are other mutants.”

The Iceman uses his voice for other things. But you know that.

Ice Cube (rapping): “Turn the music down, before we lockin’ horns, keep the party goin’, it’s a false alarm.”

He’s looking forward to getting back on the road next month.

Ice Cube: “You know, I’m still out there doing it. People still love the music, you know, I’ve got over 35 years of songs that I hit people with.”

It’s a good news and bad news situation.

Cube won’t be coming to South Florida, but if you’ve got friends across the Atlantic, you might be in luck.

Ice Cube: “Going throughout the country, you know, we’re hitting a lot of cool spots and, you know, we’re going to Europe later this year, hitting the UK and Ireland.”

Ice will be represented in SoFlo next month.

His basketball league, BIG3, is back in action. It brings the schoolyard game to big arenas.

Ice Cube: “That’s the essence of it: in your face, hands shaking, trash talking, physically in the paint.”

The teams are making a stop at the Kaseya Center on July 23.

Ice Cube: “It’s gonna be the best event in Miami on that day. There’s gonna be no other place that’s gonna be hotter than the BIG3.”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” opens in theaters Aug. 2.

