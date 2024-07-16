They worked together in 1996, and now, hip-hop icons Common and Pete Rock have reunited for their first joint album. Their 15-track collab just dropped, and they’re giving us the deets on what fans can expect.

They have the love of music in common. That’s why mic warrior Common had to work with beat legend Pete Rock on “The Auditorium Vol. 1.”

Pete Rock: “When you said it to me, immediately I said, ‘Oh that’s gonna work.’ The lyrics came from his heart, the beats came from my heart.”

Showing people dreams do come true is the foundation of the collab.

Common: “Man, I always just like Pete Rock beats, and it was a dream as an MC to try to get a Pete Rock beat, you know? That’s like a milestone as a hip-hop artist.”

Just like their friendship, the song “All Kind of Ideas,” has an old-school feel.

Pete Rock: “He was saying how he was afraid, ‘People were afraid of me.’ I’m like, ‘For what?’ ”Cause of the beats and how adamant, about how I need you to sound on it.'”

Common: “To me, you don’t choose to do a whole album project with somebody as great as him and don’t listen.”

And representing their hometowns on this project was a must.

Common: “Listen, I got ultimate love for New York. I got love for New York.”

Pete Rock: “He’s still dissing the Knicks. Sneak dis. He’s a sneaky disser.”

Common: “Listen, I got to go home to Chicago. I’m a Chicagoan through and through.”

But finding joy was the ultimate goal.

Common: “Point blank, he elevated me, and I hope I elevated him.”

Pete Jock: “Of course you did, of course you did. I’ve never felt better in my life doing this with you.”

Common: “Thanks, bro. Me too. I’m like, yo, I couldn’t believe that in 2024 I was feeling this much joy in creating music.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.