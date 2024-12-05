Some people would say that my wardrobe and Shireen’s shoe collection are both pretty epic. But if we’re talking about historical epics, we gotta throw it waaaaay back like all the way to ancient Greece. “The Return” is putting its own spin on a classic tale. Take a look.

It’s a story of epic proportions.

But forget everything you think you know about Homer’s “Odyssey.”

“The Return” is saying goodbye to all the mythological elements of this ancient poem and saying hello to all the humanity in it. That’s a-OK with Ralph Fiennes.

Ralph Fiennes: “It’s the stripped downness of it is what always drew me to it “

He plays a worn-out Odysseus, who finally makes it back home after 20 years.

And while the story may be thousands of years old.

Ralph Fiennes: “It’s about family. It’s about a woman surviving the pressures of being surrounded by aggressive men. I mean, I think about the male impetus to go to war, to fight, to destroy.”

The themes in the film are timeless.

Ralph Fiennes: “Ultimately, it’s people. It’s raw. It’s the rawness, the essence between people and that’s why we go to myths, I think.”

Raw emotions are definitely something Odysseus’ wife, Penelope, deals with throughout the film. Just ask Juliette Binoche!

Juliette Binoche: “She’s hoping that he’s gonna come home and at the same time, in that hope, you have the despair because you never know.”

I mean, can you blame her for being mad her hubby took his sweet time?!

Juliette Binoche: “She’s upset. She’s upset about being left like this and having to deal by herself with everything and she’s upset that he’s not saying that he just came back. “

Juliette’s also grateful she got to break some stereotypes in this role.

Juliette Binoche: “Penelope, in most of the time, she’s seen as this waiting saint, you know. Perfect woman, perfect wife, waiting for the husband to come back. But of course, it’s more complex than that.”

Ralph Fiennes: “It’s an ancient world, but the psychologies between people, I hope the audiences identify with.”

