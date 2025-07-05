With the weather the way it is this weekend, you may want to celebrate your independence — from the crowds — nice and dry, indoors. And curling up on the La-Z-Boy while it rains outside, popcorn in hand, is the ultimate American luxury. So here are the flicks that you can catch in theaters and at home this July Fourth weekend.

Dinosaurs are taking a bite out of the July Fourth box office with “Jurassic World Rebirth.” Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey bring the franchise back to life.

Jonathan Bailey (as Dr. Henry Loomis): “We put ourselves in a place where we don’t belong. Survival is a long shot.”

The team try to secure some live dino DNA, but you already know things will go south.

Bingbing Fan (as Dhani Yangchen): “Kidnappers in Nepal don’t leave witnesses.”

Catch Liam Neeson in “Ice Road: Vengeance” at select theaters and On Demand.

Geoff Morrell (as Spike): “Welcome aboard, welcome aboard. Mount Everest, here we come.”

Liam plays a big rig ice road driver in Nepal who wants to scatter his late brother’s ashes on Mount Everest. Well, bad idea, because he ends up having to fight a group of mercenaries to save himself, fellow passengers and even a local village.

Prime Video has “Heads of State” with John Cena and Idris Elba.

John Cena (as President Will Derringer): “It’s our debut duet.”

Idris Elba (as Prime Minister Sam Clarke): “Duet?”

John Cena (as President Will Derringer): “Yeah, it’s like I’m Dr. Dre and Eminem. We’re taking that stage for the first time together.”

Idris Elba (as Prime Minister Sam Clarke): “I’m Eminem.”

They play a U.S. president and U.K. prime minister who team up to take on a foreign adversary and stop global conspiracy.

Samantha Lorraine (as Dora): “I’m Dora the Explorer. Vámonos.”

On Paramount+, “Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado.” The famous explorer and her friends trek through the Amazonian jungle…

Samantha Lorraine (as Dora): “Backpack, let’s remind Diego how we do this thing.”

Mariana Garzón Toro (as Naiya): “Bruh.”

…to stop an ancient treasure from falling into enemy hands. You go, girl!

Uma Thurman (as Discord): “You and your friends don’t have much time left.”

Time for Netflix, where Charlize Theron returns, and Uma Thurman joins in on the action, for “The Old Guard 2.” The thriller follows Annie grappling with a resurfaced, long-lost immortal on her mission to protect humanity.

Uma Thurman (as Discord): “One day you’ll understand.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.