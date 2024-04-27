Driving in Miami. Sometimes it feels like you’re on a race track. People are cutting you off left and right, and you have to be practicing defensive maneuvers. And of course, we never use a blinker.

But next week, the real pros will be in town for the Miami Grand Prix, and Deco’s checking out a fan-tastic party that’ll have you racing to Wynwood, too.

Presenter: “And for Formula 1 in Miami, it’s race on! And we’ve got a good getaway!”

Put the pedal to the metal! The Miami Grand Prix is racing back into SoFlo.

LL Cool J: “This is the greatest spectacle in motorsports. This is Formula 1.”

And that calls for a celebration. But you don’t need to hit up Hard Rock Stadium to get all revved up.

Make a pit stop and get your party on at Racing Fan Fest at Wynwood Marketplace.

Michael Davidson: “We’re super excited to come back for our third year. This is the biggest event off the track.”

This free, four-day event has it all.

Michael Davidson: “We’re gonna have live entertainment, live sets by DJs. There’s gonna be replica cars. There’s going to be simulators. We’re going to have a food and beverage village.”

The Red Bull Fan Zone makes it easy to feel like you’re a part of the action.

Michael Davidson: “The racing simulators are as close as you can get to a real experience on the track. You’ll be able to drive the car around the Miami Grand Prix, check your times and race against your friends.”

And don’t forget about the daily watch parties.

Michael Davidson: “We’re gonna be hosting parties from Friday to Sunday. We’ve got you covered from practice to the main race.”

Because, even if you don’t know the first thing about Formula 1…

Michael Davidson: “By the end, you’re definitely gonna be into it, and you’re definitely gonna be into racing, because it’s a great culture.”

Racing Fan Fest kicks off next Thursday, May 2, and ends on Sunday, May 5.

FOR MORE INFO:

Racing Fan Fest

May 2-May 5

Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

eventbrite.com/e/racing-fan-fest-the-largest-off-track-fan-festival-during-miami-race-week-tickets-638194977357

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.