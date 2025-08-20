Sometimes a girl just wants to get behind the wheel of her car and race like a speed demon…without getting pulled over, of course. Now you Deco Drivers can live out your racing fantasy without driving up your insurance rates. Our resident speed racer is live at “Shift Arcade” where he’s putting the pedal to the metal.

We are here in Wynwood and it goes very fast around these parts. Shift Arcade is where the simulation from the simulators meets real Interstate-95 action and where racer meets gamer.

Sim Racing is the fusion of…

Migos (singing): “Motorsport.”

And…

Justin Timberlake (singing): “Technology.”

Which delivers a surprisingly realistic driving experience…

Alex Miranda: “Oh, wow. This really does feel like a real race car.”

Fiby Dichter: “We are the only place in South Florida that has full-motion immersive simulators. We have six of them.”

[Alex and Fiby race]

Alex Miranda: “Ahhhh…”

Fiby Dichter: “I jumped the start!”

Alex Miranda: “Are we going left or right?”

Fiby Dichter: “Follow the race line!”

Alex Miranda: “What if I hit you?”

Fiby Dichter: “You won’t.”

Alex Miranda: “Ooh, we’re going to the right. Oh, oh, oh no!” (Alex crashes into the wall)

Fiby Dichter: “Oooh into the wall!”

…Without ever leaving your seat, at Shift Arcade in Wynwood.

Alex Miranda: “Is Miami an option for a track?”

Fiby Dichter: “Of course it is.”

Alex Miranda: “Perfect.”

Fiby Dichter: “Especially since that’s our home F1 race.”

Fiby Dichter: Any adult could have an amazing time at Shift Arcade. If you are a car enthusiast, or if you want to drive fast, or even learn how to drive a race car, I think that this is the perfect place to come, as this is very high-tech equipment.

Alex Miranda: “The 360 view — it is so cool. I really feel like I’m there.”

That’s where you can now chase lap records or battle your buddies.

Alex Miranda: “What is there available for us to play with here?”

Fiby Dichter: “So, we have over 700 cars and over 200 tracks. We have anything from F1 cars to Rally cars to endurance cars to Porsche to Lamborghinis to street cars to [Japanese Domestic Market] to drifting.”

Alex Miranda: “Wait, can I flip it over?”

Brush up on your driving skills or host a team-building corporate event. In either case, watch out for those turns!

Alex Miranda: “I crash in the same spots every time.”

Alex Miranda: “You’re not in a car, but it does feel like it. So why?”

Fiby Dichter: “So we have a top-of-the-line movement system.

Alex Miranda: “The seat’s moving. I can feel it.”

Fiby Dichter: “It’s powered by hydraulics. You’re going to feel everything. So when you break, you’re going to go forward. But when you hit the gas, you’re going to go backwards as if you were in a real car. If you crash into the wall, your wheel will spin like it does in real life, and it also rattles you around.”

Alex Miranda: “Ahhh! The whole seat is shaking.”

Fiby Dichter: “It is a little bit scary.”

Alex Miranda: “How many times have you crashed? For me, it’s every time.”

Fiby Dichter: “Every time.”

Fiby Dichter: “Our rates start at $25 for the static machines. However, we recommend our six full motion, which is 40 for 30 minutes and 70 for an hour. It’s a great and safe experience to test the cars to their full ability.”

Walks-in are welcome from Monday to Thursday, but it gets busy on the weekend so they encourage reservations.

FOR MORE INFO:

Shift Arcade Miami

2920 NW 5th Ave Ste 104, Miami, FL 33127

Mon-Thu: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Fri-Sun: 12 p.m.-9 p.m.

Website

