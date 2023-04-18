We mostly to using the word hybrid to talk about car models, but now, many of us have hybrid work models. If you’re a little tired of all the distractions at home, we know stylish workspaces where the amenities make work feel more like fun. If you can actually remember to work.

Oh, ok. Well, I guess I’ll just go to Quest Workspace then.

Laura Kozelouzek: “When you combine a great stylish workspace with a lot of different amenities that allow you to work the way you want. You can not only be successful but you can also have a great time doing it.”

Where the opportunities are just as hot as the unlimited coffee.

Laura Kozelouzek: “You can be a start-up that is literally just getting your business kicked off the ground or, you can be a Fortune 100 company, we’ve got some of the you know, the top names in business in our spaces.”

To get the tea, I met Quester Mariana Niro at their Brickell location.

Mariana Niro: “The real estate market in Miami and South Florida has been, like, super busy, so it’s keeping us, like, extremely extremely busy.”

She’s a big shot at Serhant Miami.

You know, like reality star Ryan Serhant.

Mariana Niro: “The number one realtor in the world.”

Look, if it’s good for them…

Mariana Niro: “This is a temporary office until Ryan, Serhant Miami opens like a nice and big one and Quest was like the perfect company to help us do this movement.”

It’s good for me.

Alex Miranda: It seems like nobody wants to work these days.

Woman: “That’s so true. You have to…”

Alex Miranda: “You have to surround yourself with people that want to work.”

Especially after a nap.

Laura Kozelouzek: “We’re not here to judge. Haha”

Cookie Wednesdays in their homestyle kitchens.

Laura Kozelouzek: “And that’s sort of our guilty pleasure. We bake them fresh.”

Alex Miranda: “When the computer asks you to accept all cookies, what does that even mean?”

Franky: “I don’t know.”

And “networking” with my work wifey.

Alex Miranda: “Regan, did you hear about Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner?”

Reagan: “Oh, yeah the fact that they’re dating? I mean, please. Come on.”

Packages start at just 99 dollars a month.

Laura Kozelouzek: “For some people, it’s a full-time office that they’re going to be going to every single day, and for many people, it’s not but they want the presence of a professional business address, they want their mail handled, they want their phones answered.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.