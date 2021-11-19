Two contestants got the boot on Wednesday night’s “The Masked Singer.” One was the Caterpillar. You could say he won’t get a chance to turn into a butterfly.

“Queer Eye” host Bobby Berk took his final bow as the Caterpillar.

Bobby wore the largest and heaviest costume in “Masked Singer” history. That bad boy bug weighed more than 100 pounds, but the weight didn’t bother him.

Bobby Berk: “They gave me a few options of costumes they have been working on, and the Caterpillar just made sense. It’s about metamorphosis, and my whole life is about metamorphosis, in changing into new things. It was the perfect costume for me.”

For anyone who thinks “The Masked Singer” is full of Hollywood magic, think again.

Bobby told us the show is the real deal. The contestants are really singing live, and no one knows who they are.

Sometimes, no one knows who they are even after the mask comes off.

