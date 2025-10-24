When it comes to Halloween, Queen Miami Beach isn’t just throwing a party. They’re crowning chaos. The iconic Paris Theater is getting a darkly glamorous makeover for its annual spooktacular. Deco got a preview of what frights and fantasies await you.

When you mix regality and chaos, the result is pure royal anarchy.

Queen Miami Beach is transforming its iconic Paris Theater into a dark, glamorous kingdom for its Halloween spectacular.

Sebastiano Di Meo: “When it comes to Halloween, Queen does it big.”

And this Halloween is no different. From aerialists soaring above the tables to dancers and dark, mysterious creatures moving through the crowd, this restaurant isn’t holding back.

Sebastiano Di Meo “Basically, while you dine, you are transported into this journey. This journey is divided into different parts of the night. From the moment you step in, you are welcome to this world.”

This year’s theme is Royal Anarchy: A Tale of Twisted Beasts.”

Sebastiano Di Meo: “Royal anarchy is a battle between power and ambition. We invite our guests to see the crown secrets on display for a night.”

We caught a sneak peek of the dinner show at the dress rehearsal – and it’s as mesmerizing as it sounds.

Sebastiano Di Meo: “The inspiration behind this was everything epic and cinematic. To try to symbolize the magnitude of Queen in Miami Beach. And the royalty that comes with the name.”

And whether you come for the food or the show. A good time is guaranteed.

Sebastiano Di Meo: “You can be here all night. From the moment you walk in until the last note the DJ plays, there will always be something activating.”

Keep your eyes peeled, you may get a glimpse of your royal highness.

Sebastiano Di Meo: “We may spot the queen by the end of the night. That happens only one time, and usually it’s Halloween.”

Royal Anarchy at Queen Miami Beach happens Wednesday, Oct. 29

FOR MORE INFO:

Royal Anarchy: A Tale of Twisted Beasts

Queen Miami Beach

550 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Oct. 29

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.