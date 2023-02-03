The Paris Theater in Miami Beach has a new look and a new name. The grand theater has been transformed into a restaurant.

After sitting empty for a while, the owner wanted to create an escape for diners. The space is massive, but the vibes are cozy. Deco got a sneak peak of the Queen Restaurant and Lounge.

New life is coming to what was formerly known as the Paris Theater in the heart of Miami Beach.

The theater was originally built in 1945, but it’s been used as a backdrop for many artists, like Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera and Madonna.

After shutting its doors a few years ago, the Paris Theater is back. It’s been transformed into Queen Restaurant and Lounge.

Mathieu Massa: “Queen Miami Beach is an uber-exclusive, fine dining destination. We are a modern Japanese grill located in the historic and iconic Paris Theater.”

The place isn’t open yet, but the space is grand. It’s why the owner fell in love with it in the first place.

Mathieu Massa: “Well, the building is a landmark here in Miami Beach, and a movie theater is beautiful thanks to the ceiling height and the fact that there’s an open space with no columns.”

Opulence is what they’re going for, and that comes through in their menu, carefully crafted by Chef Julien Jouhannaud and his team.

At Queen, you’ll feast on signature dishes like the crispy rise caviar, heirloom tomato salad and the lobster Thermidor.

Then finish it off with dessert: the frozen fruit platter.

If you’re only looking for a nightcap, you can go to one of their two bars … and try the Madam Butterfly or Tokyo Rose.

Mathieu Massa: “What I’m really hoping is for the guest to come in and be able to disconnect from the everyday.”

With the low ambient lighting, it’s perfect for date night or time with your friends.

Mathieu Massa: “This is a restaurant and a property that is special for people that want and are looking for a unique experience.”

Gilsomina Di Lorenzo: “The food was amazing, it was really tasty, and I really enjoyed it with my friends.”

Queen Restaurant and Lounge opens next Thursday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Queen Miami Beach

550 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

queenmiamibeach.com

