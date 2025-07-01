Let the queso start running through your veins. Miami just became home to a seriously crave-worthy milestone.

Steve Shapiro is checking out “Qdoba’s” sizzling new restaurant — and trust us, it’s ‘nacho’ average grand opening!

Steve Shapiro: “Qdoba Mexican Eats is open and ready for business. The newest restaurant, right here, in North Miami Beach.”

Steve Shapiro: “Line forms to the right, the line forms to the right!”

Yup, if you smell something delicious on Biscayne Boulevard, that’s the new Qdoba. And look at this turnout!

John Cywinski: “1,2,3 cut the ribbon!”

This isn’t just any opening, it’s their 800th restaurant nationwide.

Steve Shapiro: “You have all these restaurants and this is the newest one, this is very exciting I’m sure for you.”

Michael Guiffre: “It’s very exciting, especially being the 800th restaurant in the Qdoba chain. It’s an honor to have this celebration, and we look forward to many more and especially being part of the city of North Miami Beach, we really are happy about that.”

Qdoba is one of the quickest rising restaurants in the fast-casual Mexican scene.

Steve Shapiro: “Everybody loves an underdog. So what’s next, what are we doing going forward from here?”

John Cywinski: “We’re building about a hundred restaurants a year, believe it or not. We are one of the fastest growing brands in America, and it’s all about great people. Miami is a great example.”

Every order is customizable, whether you’re craving a bowl, tacos, salad, quesadillas or nachos.

Steve Shapiro: “I’m gonna have a burrito. You know what, I’m gonna have one of everything. Can I have one of everything?”

Employee: “Absolutely!”

Steve Shapiro: “That’s living. I think I’ll eat for two!”

And yes, everything’s prepared fresh in-house, every single day.

Steve Shapiro: “You’ve got a bunch of guests in line already, what can they expect once they get inside?”

John Cywinski: “It’s great food. It’s all about the food, you know? People are tired of a burger, a fry, and a coke through a drive thru lane. Everything we do at Qdoba is freshly prepared. We sauté our vegetables every hour, we freshly prepare our guacamole.”

Everyone will appreciate premium toppings are always free. No extra fees.

John Cywinski: “We give free queso and guac on every entree.”

Qdoba is open, hot, fresh, and waiting for you because when you hit 800, you celebrate with extra salsa.

Steve Shapiro: “A winner every time at Qdoba!”

FOR MORE INFO

Qdoba Mexican Eats

14583 Biscayne Blvd Unit 107

North Miami Beach, FL 33181

(786) 664-2425

qdoba.com

