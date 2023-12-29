Mini golf has gone grown-up at one new hotspot in Wynwood. Opening in mid-January, Puttery combines the game with all we love about restaurants, bars and lounges. So grab your friends, or your sweetie, just not the kiddos.

Mini golf is maxi fun.

Guest 1: “Not to brag, but I’m winning.”

At Puttery in Wynwood.

Kyle Rickman: “We want to create the experience where you get to just make the time for yourself. If you want to go play, you play. If you want to go sit and hang with your friends, it’s up to you.”

Alex Miranda: “How does it work again?”

Kyle Rickman: “The max strokes at putter is six, so your goal is to get the lowest number of strokes. So you’ll see on each hole we have a par, so if it’s par two, you want to try and get it in two shots. You have to be really bad to get six.”

But, kiddos, this playground is for adults only … and 21-plus at that.

Kyle Rickman: “The whole goal of us at Puttery is for you to escape your normal life.”

Three nine-hole courses include the Rooftop…

Kyle Rickman: “Every area that you look at is completely themed.”

With impressive detail.

Guest 1: “And your putting skills are [expletive].”

Lodge…

Kyle Rickman: “You have the snowmobile.You feel like you’re about to go skiing in Colorado. You can go down the slopes.”

And Library.

Employee: “[The grizzly bear is] not real.”

Kyle Rickman: “You can sit down, read a book. There’s a dinosaur in there.”

Dinosaur? Just like Olivia’s chance of winning this game: extinct.

Alex Miranda: “How are you doing back there?”

Olivia: “Wonderful … clearly!”

Now, since it is a library, you can read all your competitors … to filth.

Alex Miranda: “Jamie, everybody says you have no fashion sense, you’re rude, and you’re cheap. but that’s not true. This outfit is alright.”

Jamie: “Alex, I’m surprised they let you into this adult mini course, being that you’re this tall.”

Celebrate your victories, or sob over your defeats, at one of two bars serving upscale snacks.

Chef: “Yuca fries, some authentic street corn.”

Kyle Rickman: “We have pizza, we have salads, we have entrées, we have everything you could ask for.”

Chef: “And to finish it off, a S’mores skillet.”

Alex Miranda” “What on Planet Earth is this? Was it sent directly from the heavens? New Year’s resolutions start right after.”

Twenty-seven dollars gets you unlimited game play … but you can’t buy skills.

Alex Miranda: “This hill, what is with this thing?”

Guest 1: “It’s tricky!”

Guest 1: “This is such a fun way to get together with friends, do something different, and have a little healthy competition.”

