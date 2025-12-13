There’s a coat hidden deep in the back of your closet just waiting for this day. A new winter attraction has just opened in Homestead and the city is buzzing. Deco’s Alex Miranda visited the wonderland ice rink to perfect his triple axel.

If you’re looking for some family fun this holiday season…

Vice Mayor Jenifer Bailey: “Homestead is where you need to be this December.”

The city is spreading holiday cheer with its first annual Winter Wonderland.

Jenifer Bailey: “Winter Wonderland is a beautiful concept that came to be in the City of Homestead, where we are offering different experiences for all of our residents to come and enjoy.”

The biggest draw? A real outdoor ice skating ring!

Jenifer Bailey: “We have the biggest ice skating rink in South Florida.”

Ice… in the Sunshine State? OK, we have to know how it works.

Jenifer Bailey: “Our ice rink is pretty magical, I’m not sure exactly how it works but I’m pretty sure that Santa Claus himself had something to do with it.”

Located in dead center Losner Park, the city’s vice mayor says it’s about time Homestead gets some love.

Jenifer Bailey: “It’s the first time, I think, that the deep south is really trying to make sure that we are seen and we are heard and this is an amazing representation of that.”

And people are loving it!

Guest: “This is pretty nice. I think it’s fun for the community, fun for the people.”

Guest: “We come to this park all the time. Losner Park is great. Great restaurants, great life, but an ice skating rink is unheard of!”

Best part: you don’t have to be a resident to take part in the fun.

Jenifer Bailey: “Winter Wonderland is especially for our Homestead residents, but it is also an opportunity for us to bring other people to our city.”

Tickets are $22 for adults and $11 for kids.

Winter Wonderland will be open through Jan. 18.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Winter Wonderland at Losner Park

104 N Krome Ave

Homestead, FL 33030

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.