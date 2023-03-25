Florence Pugh is one of the hottest new stars in Hollywood. It’s like she only knows how to deliver stellar performaces … and in a new drama also starring Morgan Freeman, she really gets to show off her acting chops. Deco’s Alex Miranda has the story and a fair amount of rugged sex appeal.

“A Good Person” is dealing with some serious stuff, from depression to drug addiction and loss, but Florence and Morgan take all of that on, skillfully and respectfully, in this drama. And I bet are also good people, too. I mean, they look nice enough.

There are lots of great actors in “A Good Person,” a new drama directed by Zach Braff and starring Florence Pugh, about how life can change forever in an instant.

Zach Braff: “She’s engaged to the love of her life. She has her whole future ahead of her, and she’s involved in a car accident in which her future sister-in-law and her sister-in-law’s husband are both killed.”

Zach wrote the screenplay, which is largely about grief, while living with Florence, his then-girlfriend.

Florence Pugh: “Throughout that whole process, I was obviously there, listening to the pieces of where he was going to go with this story and who he was thinking of, and he wrote the story for me, so I’ve kind of been hearing about it ever since the beginning.”

Which means this role was tailor-made for the star.

Florence Pugh: “I’ve never been in that position where someone’s written something uniquely for me because they know me, and they know what you’re capable of.”

And Zach knows, like the rest of us by now, that if Florence is capable of one thing, it’s depth.

Zach Braff: “We then cut to a year later. Her relationship has fallen apart, she’s in a severe depression, she’s addicted to OxyContin.”

There to help pick up the pieces: Allison’s mom, Diane.

Molly Shannon: “She feels very alone and doesn’t really know how to handle her daughter’s addiction to OxyContin.”

Played by comedy queen Molly Shannon.

Molly Shannon: “I always feel like it helps to get to know somebody first one-on-one before you do scenes with them, especially because I’m playing her mother, and it’s such an intimate relationship as mother-daughter. [Florence] just makes that so easy. She’s just an absolute joy.”

Rounding out the cast: the one and only Morgan Freeman, whose character Daniel loses his daughter in the accident.

Morgan Freeman: “Dan is an ex-cop, alcoholic, and trying to preside over a bunch of dysfunctional people. Poor guy.”

The topics are heavy, the performances, intense, and the story, inspiring. But the mood on set? Lighter than you might think.

Morgan Freeman: “Florence, of course, she’s just amazing, turns stuff on, turns it off. I like that. She doesn’t have to carry it out around with her, but when she’s on, she’s completely on, and it’s very nice to play with.”

“A Good Person” is playing in theaters now.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.