If you’re tired of the same old song and dance on a Wednesday night, come up with your own at The Dead Flamingo on Calle Ocho.

The Dead Flamingo, located at 1728 SW 8th St. in Miami, is giving women the space to do just that with its new, female-led music series called “Project Sirena.”

Alex Alvarez: “‘Project Sirena’ is a cool night. We are trying to make more noise in the music scene. We have a night that we try to host to, I guess, bring more noise to women’s stories and music.”

The new series features talent right here in the 305.

Think of it like a showcase for original talent, which means all the music you sing must also be original.

Alexa Lash: “We always have three songwriters, new voices, every month on the second Wednesday, and it can be a range of anything. Our next lineup has R&B and soul and, basically, like a Latina Johnny Cash, among others, so it’s going to be great.”

The next show will be on July 9.

The event is free for anyone who wants to take part, so be sure to show up, grab a drink and catch the sound of Miami’s next big thing.

FOR MORE INFO:

“Project Sirena”

The Dead Flamingo @ Casa Tiki

1728 SW 8th St.

Miami, FL 33135

thedeadflamingo.com

