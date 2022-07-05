Some people have skills when it comes to sports. Others know their stuff when it comes to broadcasting, and some are at the top of the fashion design game. One local designer won big in the fashion world. Now she’s focusing on something sparkly.

One local artist wants to make sure your earlobes and fingers are dressed just as nice as you are.

Shantall Lacayo is taking the fashion world by storm. The contemporary women’s clothing designer just added to her résumé.

Shantall Lacayo: “I just came out from ‘Project Runway’ Season 19. I was the winner, I am the winner. I am actually the first Latin American woman who won ‘Project Runway,’ so that’s amazing.”

As if winning a reality show and launching a fashion line weren’t enough, the Miami resident is branching out with her new jewelry line.

Shantall Lacayo: “I think the jewelry really melds with the fashion of the brand.”

The style maven teamed up with Imagen Miami Magazine to launch her new jewelry line at Consentido restaurant in Brickell.

Shantall Lacayo: “We have five different styles of, let’s say, rings and earrings of five different elements. One of the best things about being a jewelry and fashion designer in Miami is that it’s a city that is growing a lot, especially in art, and it’s so contemporary.”

There’s definitely some animal attraction in these pieces.

Shantall Lacayo: “We have zebras, we have alligators, we have spiders, we have spheres, we have squares.”

For her first collection, Shantall collaborated with artists in Mexico to create this wearable art.

Shantall Lacayo: “We have bronze with gold plated, and we have different stones. We have malachite, onyx, resin.”

Shantall’s just as passionate about her accessory designs as she is about her fashions. She wants to do it all.

Shantall Lacayo: “It’s not just about the jewelry or the clothes. I love to have the entire umbrella because I love it. I just love to create.”

Prices for Shantall’s jewelry start at $150. For more details, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.