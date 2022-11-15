With the holidays on our tails, it’s time to pick out party outfits … and while you might think there’s still time, Thanksgiving and Christmas are just around the corner, so let Deco help you get ready to party.

Can’t decide what to wear to the office holiday party?

Jim Carrey (as The Grinch): “Stupid… ugly… out of date! This is ridiculous. If I can’t find something nice to wear, I’m not going.”

Help is here! Private Label Styles in Miami has you covered.

Genavieve Paige Villar: “At Private Label Styles, we do custom clothing for any occasion. I definitely dress the person that wants to stand out.”

Much better, Grinch. Wear your confidence loud and proud.

This year, bold is the way to go.

Genavieve Paige Villar: “I think the trends right now are all the metallics, the shimmery fabrics, the sequins, the tassels, the fringes, the fur.”

If that sounds good to you, you might luck out at this store.

Genavieve Paige Villar: “I stand out because I’m all about artisan-made, organic, very natural, but still with that sex appeal.”

And showing off a little skin never hurt. Here, there’s no age on style.

Genavieve Paige Villar: “I have anything for anybody. We are a one-stop shop here in Miami and just fun, youthful and, I think, appropriate for any age.”

As we get back in the swing of holiday parties, Genevieve said, she’s glad to see people playing with their fashion.

Genavieve Paige Villar: “I think people are tired of being stuck at home for COVID, and they just want to make a statement no matter where they go, so it’s really nice to see people dressing up again.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Private Label Styles

8867 SW 132nd St.

Miami, FL 33176

305-431-4356

privatelabelstyles.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.