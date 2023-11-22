One of the things Lynn loves most about Thanksgiving is my yearly creative cocktail.

Usually, I come up with a new recipe every year… But I just got married, moved and somehow forgot to get my drink on.

Never fear, the Prima pumpkin martini is here.

Shireen Sandoval: “Happy Thanksgiving Deco Drive peeps, I am so excited to be celebrating with you this year, I have everything I need, I’m totally ready for my Thanksgiving feast.”

Hot pink dinner jacket, check.

Matching “Loubie’s,” check.

Pouty pink lips, double check.

Yep, I’m serving Thanksgiving Day glam.

Shireen Sandoval: “All this beauty stuff and getting ready makes me parched. Speaking of drinks, I forgot about my annual Thanksgiving day cocktail.”

OMG, I know exactly who to call.

Shireen Sandoval: “I forgot all about my annual Thanksgiving day cocktail, I was thinking you could make me the Prima pumpkin martini so I can serve it to my guests.”

Prima Pasta to the rescue.

My favorite bartender, Henry, is ready and waiting.

Let the Prima pumpkin martini-making begin.

After the ice, he adds three spoonfuls of pumpkin puree, yummy.

Two shots of vanilla vodka, then…

Henry: “Cream of cinnamon and vanilla one part.”

Henry adds nutmeg for spice…

Henry: “and also a little bit of cinnamon.”

He rims the glass with lemon and tops it off with cookie crumbles mixed with sugar to make it sweeter.

Come to mama.

Drum roll, please….

And here comes the yummy goodness. Isn’t she lovely?

Henry garnishes with a cinnamon stick and more yummy spices.

Henry: “It’s the Prima pumpkin martini. Happy Thanksgiving everyone.”

It’s a Thanksgiving day miracle or would that be a martini?



Shireen Sandoval: “Cheers to the holidays.”

