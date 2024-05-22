South Florida’s been a launch pad to fame for many rappers. Now, a Miami native is ready for her time in the spotlight. Alex Miranda caught up with ‘pretty porcelain’ and found out, it was her time to rhyme. Alex?

Pretty Porcelain isn’t just a rapper. She’s an albinism activist and with the co-sign from Miami’s queen of rap, Trina, she could also be a superstar in the making.

Pretty Porcelain.

Pretty Porcelain (singing): “Stop playing with me; shorty too real. Stop playing with me; nothing like them, yeah. Stop playing with me.”

…is anything but fragile.

Pretty Porcelain: “You know we say stop playing with me all the time, like, as a joke, but with that song I really wanted something for the girls to pop their stuff and talk cute.”

Instead, the Miami rapper is on the rise.

Alex Miranda: “What is your favorite bar that you have written yourself?”

Pretty Porcelain: “Ahh… oh, I got one. So, ‘being talked about, I know. I came up albino. I still do it with my eyes closed, charged like a rhino, and kept my head in a book and the bible. Now I’m on the beat going psycho! Seen a lot of hard…’ haha.”

Alex Miranda: “Ahh!!”

And says, any haters have only helped this hustle.

Pretty Porcelain: “I have albinism then I have afro and blonde hair. People don’t really know what they’re getting into.”

Pretty Porcelain: “I’m really confident within myself. It took a long time to get here, but I’m here.”

Pretty’s pen is as hot as her message is beautiful.

Pretty Porcelain: “Wear your difference, do you, be yourself. You are everything.”

Alex Miranda: “My inner child just heard you say that. Like, I’m like…”

Pretty Porcelain: “Wait, are you talking to me?”

Alex Miranda: “Why didn’t somebody tell me that?”

Pretty Porcelain: “Haha!”

So hot, not only is Miami rap queen Trina a fan…

Pretty Porcelain: “She liked my song, ‘My Fault,’ and she hopped on it. She said, ‘Girl, you did your thing on that.”

Pretty Porcelain: “I said, ‘Yaasss, you you da baddest chick!'”

Pretty Porcelain: Flo Rida, Khalid, Trina, people on bigger platforms that see me, see what I’m doing, and they’re telling me I’m doing great. That’s all I needed.”

Alex Miranda: “But Pretty Porcelain, it is your fault…”

Pretty Porcelain: “Ha! Oh, my god!”

Alex Miranda: “So I listened to all your songs…”

Pretty Porcelain: “Period.”

Alex Miranda: “And they’re so much fun.”

Pretty Porcelain: “Ha!”

Including…

Alex Miranda: “That hot track, ‘Bounce That Cat.'”

Pretty Porcelain (singing): “Sit on back and let me bounce that cat. Left, right, drop drop.”

Alex Miranda: “Which feline were you referring to?”

Alex Miranda: “Persian, Maine coon, siamese?”

Pretty Porcelain: “So…”

Alex Miranda: “I have a cat myself. Her name is Juniper.”

Pretty Porcelain: “Honestly the cat that I was referring to was, you know, her.”

Alex miranda: “Ahh!!!”

Pretty Porcelain: “Stop it, Alex!”

Pretty Porcelain: “You know when you’re twerking, you’re like dancing and you’re like, ‘left right drop drop.”

Wait, like how again?

Clip: “Sit on back and let me bounce that cat. Left, right, drop drop. Sit on my back and let me bounce that cat. Sit on back and let me bounce that cat.”

Pretty has also modeled for Maybelline and she has big dreams of representing the 305 and people with albinism on the world stage.

Stream ‘Pretty Porcelain’ wherever you listen to music.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.