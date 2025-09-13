Vizcaya Museum & Gardens is hitting the sweet spot with a cake event for the ages. This weekend, Vizcaya is hosting the first ever South Florida Cake Swap, and it’s baking up some serious buzz. From frosting to history, it’s an event serving up layers of fun. All right, enough of the puns! Can we eat some cake please?

Angela Lansbury (as Aunt Adelaide): “Evangeline, where are your manners?”

Kelly Macdonald (as Evangeline): “Insult my manners, you old trout. This is the first fun I’ve had in weeks.”

Nanny McPhee might approve of cake fights … but there’s no fighting the idea of sharing slices with other cake lovers.

Suanay Hernandez: “We were inspired by the cake picnic in New York City. It was very cool for us to see a park filled with hundreds and hundreds of cake. And we’re like, ‘Can we do this in Miami? Can we do this in Vizcaya?'”

The answer is yes!

At Vizcaya Village’s Farmers Market, they’re mixing the past and sugar into every bite.

Sheila Gutierrez: “The market is open to anyone, all of our communities; we have different activities that happen at the farmers market. This Sunday, we’re gonna be doing a cake swap in partnership with the Read It & Eat It Book Club. And really, it’s gonna be a sweet gathering to build community.”

Forget BYOB, it’s BYOC, “bring your own cake,” at the first ever South Florida Cake Swap.

Suanay Hernandez: “You’ll come in, and your cake is your ticket into the event. So you bring your cake, and you join all the other cakes that are also going to be there, and then you can get as many cake slices as you want, so you can try different cakes there.”

And whatever you do…

Suanay Hernandez: “Do not bring an ice cream cake; it will be outside.”

Rosie Castaldo: “Don’t be intimidated by the fact that there might be cakes that are professional, because everyone is welcome, and all cakes are welcomed. We are going to have recipe cards in front of each cake to let you know what allergens are in the cakes and what the cakes have.”

Making friends is the goal.

Rosie Castaldo: “At the root of Read It & Eat It, it’s all about community, and it’s a nice way to meet your neighbors.”

Suanay Hernandez: “I imagine people having, like, an array of like 10, 20 different slices, and then finding a cute spot in Vizcaya to, like, lay with a blanket, picnic and, like, try different slices.”

The cake potluck is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Remember, your cake is your ticket in.

FOR MORE INFO:

South Florida Cake Swap at the Vizcaya Village Farmers Market

Sunday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

3251 South Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33129

Website

