If you think a mango is just a fruit, think again. At this year’s Mango Festival at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, it’s basically a way of life. From beauty hacks to brunch bites, Deco is offering you a look at Miami’s most delicious obsession.

Craving something sweet, tropical and totally Miami?

Robert Soto: “Lots of ways to experience mangoes here at the garden this weekend.”

We hope so, because Miami’s juiciest weekend has arrived at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.

Robert Soto: “Mango Festival is a weekend celebration here at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden where we are celebrating all things mango.”

We’re talking mango tasting, mango seminars, even ways to pamper yourself with the luscious fruit.

Terry Grimsley: “We are going to show the guest how to make a mango body butter that they can use from head to toe as a moisturizer, a mango-scented body wash and then a mango coconut hand scrub.”

From mangoes on your skin to mangoes in your cup, the festival is also shaking things up with cocktails and mocktails.

Robert Soto: “We are featuring two drinks at our Glasshouse Café bar. One of them is going to be the Mango on Deco!”

Something tells us this is going to be our fave.

Robert Soto: “White rum, mango liqueur, fresh lime, finished off with some bitters.”

And if you’re feeling two thirsty, try the garden’s twist on a mango margarita: the Two to Mango.

Robert Soto: “Along with those two fabulous drinks, we can’t forget about our ever popular mango smoothies.”

Now, onto the best way to enjoy a mango: eating it!

Robert Soto: “Finishing out our weekend is mango brunch, one of or most popular events. It sells out every single year. Some of the best chefs in Miami come together and create this amazing menu.”

Enter chef Cesar Zapata of Phuc Yea Miami, and trust us, he’s not holding back on the flavor.

His Federal Biscuit, once named the best in the country by Food and Wine Magazine, is getting a tropical twist for the fest.

Cesar Zapata: “We are going to make them with a mango butter and some hot honey on the top.”

The buttery, flaky biscuit paired with sweetness of the mango butter and a kick of hot honey? Let’s just say, it’s worth the brunch reservation.

Just a couple of bites and it’s gone! But don’t worry, Chef Cesar is bringing the mango madness to Phuc Yea’s menu, too.

Cesar Zapata: “We are going to have the biscuits, plus also we’re going to have a Tropi-mosa, which is going to be mango purée and a little bit of champagne.”

Robert Soto: “Adults, couples, families, everyone come on out, because it’s just going to be a great time.”

The Mango Festival is going down this weekend, July 12 and 13, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.

FOR MORE INFO:

Mango Festival

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

10901 Old Cutler Road

Coral Gables, FL 33156

To visit their website, click here.



Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.