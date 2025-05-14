It’s one of the most popular video games of all time. “Grand Theft Auto” has sold over 400 million copies worldwide. Now we’re getting a sneak peek at “Grand Theft Auto VI” in a new trailer. The setting for the game might seem a little familiar. You don’t have to play the game to see it; just look out your window.

It might be the the most anticipated game trailer ever dropped. A three-minute tease of “Grand Theft Auto VI” has already racked up 100 million views on YouTube. The open-world game has players navigating a life of crime, stealing cars, running drugs and doing other things we can’t show you on TV.

The game takes place in the fictional Vice City, but it’s no secret the developers spent some time in the 305.

Miami, I mean Vice City, plays a starring role in the game — from the city’s iconic skyline, to the beaches, to the Everglades and everything in between.

In the new trailer, we see our hero driving up Interstate 95, or is that I-97? And where the heck is Peacock Bay, and VCI Airport?

OK, Vice City isn’t an exact copy of Miami, but where else can you work out on the beach, in front of Art Deco hotels, drive past brightly colored murals of the Haitian flag and model a skimpy dress on a yacht?

The storyline revolves around main character Jason, who kicks off the plot by picking his girlfriend up at the local jail.

After some been-in-jail-for-a-while sex, they resume their life of crime: Robbing banks, ripping off drug dealers, and of course, going clubbing. That sure looks like the entrance to Space.

And how many cities have a Metrorail? Could this be any more Miami? There’s that Metrorail again. They even featured our favorite sports team. Go Manatees!

Ocean Drive. Clevelander. Eleven. Venetian Causeway. Airboats. Jet skis. Booty.

Come on, people! Vice City? Let’s just call it “Grand Theft Miami.”

Listen up, gamers, if you wanna play, you’re gonna have to wait. The game doesn’t come out till early next year.

