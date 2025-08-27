Your taste buds just got a plane ticket to culture and flavor with ‘Taste of Afrikin’. We’re talking music, art, and a Jollof cook-off that’s stirring the international pot. Our designated fun flight attendant, Alex Miranda, has more.

It’s a celebration that’ll spice up the night. No passport required, just an appetite.

North Miami is turning up the heat with some tasty bragging rights.

Chef Gregory Owie, aka Fly Chef: “I am the Jollof king. At the Jollof War, there has to be just one winner, and that’s gonna be me.”

The ultimate food fight goes down at ‘Taste of Afrikin’ this Sunday at North Miami’s Scott Galvin Center.

Alfonso Brooks, CEO/Founder of Afrikin: Afrikin, the fusion of two words, Africa and kinship, bringing together global Africa, that is a continent and a diaspora through art and culture. We’re like the signature event here in North Miami as part of Miami Spice.”

Which means all is included…

Alfonso Brooks: “So tickets range from $65 up to $100 on the day of the event to allow you access to the art, the performances, a fully open bar, and all the food from these 20 countries.”

Yes, and the Jollof War is a rice battle for the taste buds. Atlanta’s champ, Fly Chef, is looking to take the SoFlo crown.

Chef Gregory Owie: “Yes, yes, yes, let’s go. Nigeria, we don’t joke. When we coming, we coming, we coming, we show out, and we take the prize. When they come over to the Nigerian stand, they should just know that they are about to be taken to Africa through their taste buds with the smoky Jollof rice that is going to be on site.”

There will be flavors of different art to savor, especially from local artist, Luna.

Luna Korme, artist: “Everything that is just pain or ugly, I try to make it beautiful. I’m a digital artist, but also sometimes I do painting, and I do pieces that I paint like Buddha. Most of my art is about love and fashion.”

And feelings of empowerment.

Luna Korme, artist: “A survivor. She’s coming out of a fire. It’s like the whole thing is a flame. I never thought about it and now I like it because it’s just getting comfortable with yourself, which took me a long time to be comfortable with myself.”

Miss Rozz Parker and her band are bringing the vibes.

Rozz Parker, singer: “We’re gonna be doing a little bit of everything. We’re gonna keep the vibe moving. Lots of rhythms, lots of feel-good music. We want to get people dancing. We’re going to do music from the ’70s, ’80s, the ’90s, and some current hits.”

Rhythms and good energy are all around this three-hour event.

Rozz Parker: “If you are the type of person who enjoys culture, combine that with music, and with food. This is really a good place for you to be. You’re going to really experience that without boarding a plane.”

All the yumminess starts at 6 p.m. this Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:

A Taste of AfriKin

Sunday, Aug. 31

6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Scott Galvin Community Center

1600 NE 126th Street, North Miami

