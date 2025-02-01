Deborah Cox’s music career has spanned decades, but until now, she’s never gotten the recognition she deserves from the recording academy. That all changes this weekend as the powerhouse vocalist is nominated for her first-ever Grammy! Deco sat down with the talented star to talk about the honor and a lot more.

She’s got the voice, the catalog, and now her first-ever Grammy nomination.

Deborah Cox: “To be recognized in the area for creativity is awesome.”

Miami resident and amazing singer Deborah Cox is nominated for Best Musical Theater Album for her role as “Glinda” in “The Wiz.”

A big fan of the original movie, starring Michael Jackson and Diana Ross, Deborah told Deco playing this role was a dream come true.

Deborah Cox: “I remember watching it the very first time, and it was the first time really seeing people that looked like me on screen being, you know, whimsical and fantastical and just having fun, and i was really intrigued by that.”

The talented singer will not just be a guest at this years Grammys. She’s also going to perform.

Deborah Cox: “Myself, Angelique Kidjo, Wayne Brady and Yolanda Adams. We’re all going to paying tribute to the victims, to the people who have suffered from the wildfires here in Los Angeles.”

When Deborah isn’t singing her face off on stage, she’s absolutely killing it on screen, starring in the Tubi movie “Sidelined: The QB and Me.”

Deborah Cox: “I’ve been in so many different areas, and I’ve been able to explore all different sides and facets of my talent throughout my career, so I feel really, really – you know, I stand in gratitude.”

And, as if being a Grammy nominee and movie star weren’t enough, Deborah’s also pouring some serious love into her wine brand.

Deborah Cox: “The wine is called Kazaisu. It’s named after our three children Kaila, Isaiah and Sumayah, and it’s a dry rosé. It’s been something that we’ve been developing for the past couple of years, and it’s been really close to my heart. We wanted something that tasted good and was luxurious.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.