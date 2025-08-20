Espresso yourself! We all know coffee is pretty much an essential here in South Florida. Cuban Cafecito is great but sometimes, you’re craving a different kind of caffeine fix. Deco’s leading the herd to a new spot that’s new in town and serving cool beans and cooler brews straight from jolly old England.

Rise and grind! It’s a brew-tiful day at the new Black Sheep Coffee house in Coconut Grove.

From across the pond to the 305, this popular UK brand is setting up shop and opening its first Florida store at Grove Central.

Gabriel Shohet: “We set up this company thinking, ‘We’re gonna try to make the best coffee in the world,’ and never really compromised on that.”

Go bean or go home! This place has it all, from matcha mixes and hot drinks to iced coffee and cold brews.

Gabriel Shohet: “We were the first coffee company to launch 100% Robusta coffee, specialty grade.”

And they say, you can definitely taste the difference.

Gabriel Shohet: “It’s got notes of walnut and dark chocolate instead of the citrus and floral notes of Arabica.”

You can’t go wrong with a hot latte or cappuccino. But the So-Flo sun often demands something a little more refreshing. That’s where Black Sheep’s signature layered matcha drinks come in!

Gabriel Shohet: “It’s nice to make sure that you break it up a little bit so that people know and see what they’re drinking “

There’s 11 different flavors to choose from between the oat milk lattes and lemonade options, but the best seller is blueberry.

Woman: “It was extremely refreshing. I’ve only had matcha a few times, so I was really excited to try.”

Speaking of delicious, this coffee shop also specializes in Norwegian waffles packed with yummy fillings.

Gabriel Shohet: “We’ve got the Norwegian classic, which is made with Norwegian brown cheese and strawberry jam. But we also have like Nutella, strawberries.”

Now that’s what I call a sweet treat and the perfect pairing with one of Black Sheep’s cold brew drinks because when the heat waves, iced coffee saves!

Woman: “I loved the cold brew! It was a very clean taste and i liked the Norwegian waffle a lot. It was the strawberries and Nutella one, which I always love a sweet treat, so it’s always good to try.”

Woman: “I would love to come back with my friends in law school and study here. Also bring clients here. It’s a great spot.”

Black Sheep Coffee opens Wednesday! Good news for students: Get 20% off the entire menu when you show your student ID or register with your student email on their app.

FOR MORE INFO:

Black Sheep Coffee

2750 SW 27th Terrace, Miami, FL 33133

Website



