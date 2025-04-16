MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Silent lunches? Well, those are for kids who got in trouble in school, but not at Deco. Around here, we’re crunchin’ loud, saucy, and proud! Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken is making noise on South Beach, literally, and we’re taking you inside the new restaurant to hear and taste all of the crunch.

At Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken, if you aren’t crunching, you aren’t living.

John Gonzalez: “I mean that’s why it says ‘Crunch Out Loud’ behind me.”

The South Korean eatery has just opened its first location in South Florida, and it’s already living up to the hype.

John Gonzalez: “Anything you find in South Korea when it comes to street food, that’s what you are going to find here at Bonchon.”

Bonchon means “my hometown” in Korean, and this place makes sure every bite packs that homestyle flavor.

John Gonzalez: “When it comes to the fried chicken, their fried rice’s, the japchae, which is like a stir fry, but we have a little bit of our spices which is gochujang and that’s what differentiates ourselves.”

Did we mention the serious crunch factor? By now you might be wondering, “why is the chicken so crunchy?” Well…

John Gonzalez: “It’s double fried, so it’s hand-battered, it’s hand-tossed it’s hand-painted and it’s all natural ingredients.”

It’s a whole process and trust us, they don’t rush the magic.

John Gonzalez: “We’re going to brine the chicken, we are going to then fry it for about twenty minutes, we’re then going to hold it for a temperature of about two hours or three hours. Depending on the stature of the chicken itself. And then when it’s ready for us to prepare for an order, we are going to fry it for another minute, and then we are going to paint it with a brush.”

Just one warning before you try it. Your taste buds may never recover, in the best way.

John Gonzalez: “When you bite into that piece of chicken, the first thing that happens is you get an explosion in your mouth. it’s like a du jour of different flavors, because you are sensing every single kind ingredient within that concentrated sauce.”

And don’t sleep on the other items on the menu.

Christine Patruno: “The bulgogi fries, chef’s kiss!”

John Gonzalez: “It’s pretty much a sweet and salty rib-eye. So it’s high quality red meat!”

On a bed of fries? Yum!

The MoPo corn dog also packs a flavorful punch.

John Gonzalez: “The corndog is not like an American corn dog. It’s pure cheese outside. It’s going to have a cheddar kind of component with the breading itself, which is like a batter. The same batter we are using on the chicken”

Christine Patruno: “Don’t be weirded out by the corn dogs saying it has cheese in it. Just trust me. The cheese and the cinnamon is an elite combo.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Bonchon Miami Beach

915 Washington Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.