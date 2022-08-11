Enjoy your last night of peace and quiet. Life is about to get a lot scarier tomorrow. The Popcorn Frights Film Festival is back, SoFlo. Eleven days of horror that will make you holler for more.

It’s time for big screams on the big screen. Popcorn Frights is back!

Igor Shteyrenberg, co-founder and co-director, Popcorn Frights: “Popcorn Frights is roaring back with a vengeance this year with an in-theater experience that’s going to be unmatched.”

If you have a taste for terror, this festival is calling your name.

Igor Shteyrenberg: “The way to truly experience horror cinema is with an audience on a big screen, so you could have a screaming good time together.”

This year, you can lose your mind in not one, but two theaters.

Igor Shteyrenberg: “We’re going to be in Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale, and we’re going to be in Miami Beach at the O Cinema South Beach.”

Popcorn Frights kicks off Friday night at the Savor with the world premiere of “Tiny Cinema.”

Igor Shteyrenberg: “‘Tiny Cinema’ is a twisted, wild, weird, bizarre, provocative tale that is going to push every single boundary you could imagine.”

“Tiny Cinema” has its roots in midnight movie madness. It isn’t one of those “it’s so bad, it’s good” films.

Tyler Cornack, director, “Tiny Cinema”: “But I always thought I would be cool if it was a little less ‘B’ than that. The acting’s a little bit higher grade than that.”

Being the first movie out of the gate is no small thing.

Tyler Cornack: “It feels like the perfect home for it. It was tough for us to get into a door with this kind of movie, because it’s pretty crazy and out there.”

The festival is dedicated to showcasing talent from the Sunshine State.

Igor Shteyrenberg: “There’s nothing like Florida horror. It is such a unique genre in and of itself.”

A prime example of that is “Do Not Disturb,” which was shot in Miami Beach.

Igor Shteyrenberg: “This is a mind-melting wild nightmare that you have to be in the audience to experience together.”

The festivities come to a close on a hilariously high note, celebrating the 35th anniversary of the legendary cult classic “Miami Connection.”

The movie’s about a martial arts rock band that battles a gang of drug-dealing, motorcycle-riding ninjas in the Magic City.

Don’t worry — there’s enough gore to go around, and that makes it a perfect fit for Popcorn Frights.

FOR MORE INFO:

Popcorn Frights Film Festival

popcornfrights.com

Savor Cinema

503 SE 6th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

O Cinema South Beach

1130 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

