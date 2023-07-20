Want to amp up the fun on your weekend plans? There’s a brand-new music space called ZeyZey in Miami that’s ready to get you movin’ and groovin’.

Ready to par-tay at ZeyZey?

Josh Hackler: “‘ZeyZey’ is the word for happiness in this tribal language, Yahuaco, in northern Colombia, outside of Santa Marta.”

They’ll definitely have you in a good mood after checking out one of their weekend performances.

Josh Hackler: “It’s a globally influenced venue, where it’s heavily rooted and local, but its also a ton of global influence.”

Including tunes from Miami local Tato Marenco and his new album, “Mamá Cumbé.”

Tato Marenco: “Our music is for dancing; it’s a big party. I’m from Colombia, so there we party all the time with these kind of rhythms — cumbia, Mapalé — and you’re going to see that.”

The venue has different spaces for you to enjoy.

Josh Hackler: “After the live show starts to sort of end, people transition inside, and you can book a table at the lounge, or just come and dance.”

Victoria Camacho: “I love that it’s great to express culture and music; it brings people together. The drinks were great, all the bars have great cocktails, great beers, so it’s perfect.”

Josh Hackler: “This is a place that anybody, all walks of life, can enjoy and have fun in and be welcomed and bring their friends. It’s truly a place where you can rest your shoulders and have fun with friends and listen to some amazing music.”

The pop-up concert venue is open on Fridays and Saturdays.

