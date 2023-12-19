Pop star Tiffany is sending out music for the holiday season with a Christmas single.

She also has a lot of projects on the way, including a book and tour plans.

We spoke with Tiffany about all of it.

Pop singer Tiffany is sending season greetings with her new Christmas single, “Angels All Around.”

Tiffany: “I wanted to really write something that would stay with you throughout, just the season, but, throughout the year. Something that you could reflect back on because, I think, Christmas time and the holidays, for me at least, they do that for me. I think about my grandma, all my family members that passed away. I’m the memory holder, so, you know, it’s very sentimental time for me and writing, ‘Angels all around,’ this single, the new single, we wrote that actually last year and that was during covid. People were reaching out to me, all my fans, friends. I was struggling. Of course, we all were.”

She’s also giving the gift of a decorated angel ornament to go with the song.

Tiffany: “Connecting it all together with the angel tree, sending out that hope, putting it on your tree and raising money for children’s miracle network.”

The singer’s eleventh studio album came out last year and she’s not slowing down.

Tiffany: “Next year, I’ll be working on the cookbook, ‘Let’s food with Tiffany,’ and working with Chef Alicia. She’s a celebrity chef in Vegas. I’m working on my own book about my life and my tales and, you know, my road stories.”

Plus she’s got a busy tour schedule and can’t wait to sing a certain song that make folks go wild when they hear it.

Tiffany: “I always get a kick out of it. I mean, there’s something about ‘I think we’re alone now’ that makes people feel good, so, you know, I’ve never taken that for granted. I love as soon as I go, ‘children behave.’ everybody’s like, ‘yeah. You know, they’re ready to party.'”

Tiffany will be at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on March 21st, 2024. For information on ticket prices, click here.

