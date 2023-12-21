The Diplomat Beach Resort, Hollywood is about to go full Broadway, holiday style.

A new Cirque show, starting this Friday, promises holiday cheer like you’ve never seen before — on the stage, in the air and all around you. For more, here’s Alex Miranda, Deco’s elf on the shelf.

“POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance” — get it? — is a holiday feast for the eyes.

Top talent from around the snow globe will put on the coolest of cool performances.

Straight from the North Pole, a gift for young and old!

Neil Goldberg, Big Holiday Fun: “A hundred thousand square feet of fantasy beyond anybody’s imagination.”

Holiday Cirque spectacular “POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance” is based on Broadway director Neil Goldberg children’s book.

Neil Goldberg: The award-winning illustrations are going to be completely around, so the audience is going to feel like they’re sitting inside the pages of the storybook.”

It’ll razzle and dazzle the Diplomat Beach Resort, Hollywood from Dec. 22 to Dec. 30.

Neil Goldberg: “The live action is in the center, on stage, in the air, through the aisles.”

Alex Miranda: “There’s so much to look at, but what characters are we going to see?”

Neil Goldberg: “Well, there’s over 200.”

Alex Miranda: Look, “Neil, that’s great. Don’t get me wrong, but what about nutcrackers?”

Best friends master their skills and share those talents with the world.

Neil: “Snow is about magic. Cirqueumstance is about circus.”

And pomp…

“Pomp”: “Pomp, Pomp it up: I am the master of music and the leader of the band!”

…is a showstopper.

“Pomp” (singing): “Create his pompadour, hairspray and gel galore.”

Neil Gildberg: “Seventy-five wigs that have taken almost three years to produce.”

But if Elle Woods were in the audience…

Reese Witherspoon (as Elle Woods): “Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously disturbed.”

“Pomp”: “Personally, I think orange is very close to blonde.”

And there’s more!

Neil Goldberg: “We have one juggler who holds the record for holding more soccer balls than anybody else. But we even wanted to amp that up, so he’s doing it on a hoverboard. Some of the top arealists from around the world.”

Including Kelly…

Alex Miranda: “Nice to get to know you”

Kathy: “We get really close and personal when we do trapeze.”

…who let me give this spiral a spin.

Alex Miranda: “Kelly!”

Kelly: “Yes, darling.”

Alex Miranda: “What is it like up there?”

Kelly: “It’s a beautiful view.”

Alex Miranda: “Of me?”

Kelly: “Of you.”

Alex Miranda: “Thank you, darling.”

Kelly: “Oh, star of the show!”

[Both laugh.]

But behind the scenes, I wanted to pump up my pomp up, too.

“Pomp”: “I’m Pomp. She’s Snow. And he’s…”

Alex Miranda: “Alex. Oh, Cirqueumstance, Circumstance.”

Tickets start at $39. Premium seats go for a little bit more.

Neil Goldberg: “Anybody who loves to go to the theater and wants to see something special, this is the show for them.”

To buy tickets to POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, click here.

The show opens this Friday and ends next Saturday, the 30th.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.