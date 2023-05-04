The motion of the ocean is nice, but sometimes it’s just not enough. If that’s you, just know there’s no shame in using a toy to fully enjoy yourself, so here’s a fun look at this summer’s hottest toys that’ll have you riding waves of pleasure.

Samuel E. Wright (as Sebastian, voice): “The human world is a mess, life under the sea is better than anything they’ve got up there.”

Unless you’re chilling on toys from Nautical Ventures.

Roger Moore: “We sell everything from stand-up paddleboards, to 1,000-foot cruise ships, with a main emphasis on center consoles. We don’t say we sell boats, we sell fun.”

Their AquaBanas accessories will float your boat.

Roger Moore: “The AquaBana is a fun toy that you can really lounge on that also has a cover on it, that’s called the Party Bana, king lounger, even a dance pole.”

Wait, what? A dance pole?

Emily Torano: “My favorite experience was being able to enjoy the water under the Miami sun and experience a real-life pole dance.”

And you can check it out at their pop-up at the SoFlo Boat Show later this month.

But that’s not all.

Roger Moore: “One of the features that we’re going to have is an electric pavilion where we’re showing several brands of electric boats.”

Boats like the X Shore.

Tony Abelo: “One of the best things about our boat show is, you can come check out the boat of your dreams and get right on it, go out into the ocean. In addition to looking at boats, we have great live music every night, we have a sunset toast, we have bars, food, and we have the Aqua Zone, which is a 40,000-gallon pool.”

Roger Moore: “Summer’s upon us, so this is just a fantastic time to enjoy some time on the water and experience a couple of different boat brands.”

The SoFlo Boat Show sets sail may 19th through the 21st.

FOR MORE INFO:

The SoFlo Boat Show

Miami Marine Stadium

3501 Rickenbacker Causeway

Miami, FL 33149

sofloboatshow.com

Nautical Ventures

nauticalventures.com

