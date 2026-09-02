It’s been almost 30 years since the Owens sisters captivated us in Practical Magic. And as they gear up to bring those witchy vibes back to the big screen next week, there’s one So-Flo spot that’s ready to cast a spell on your tummy! Deco is checking out how one South Florida bakery is conjuring up something sweet to celebrate the film’s release!

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are back for another witchy adventure in Practical Magic 2.

So is the family curse. But that’s no match for the bonds of sisterhood!

And here in So-Flo, no food is more enchanting than Wicked Bread’s collab with Warner Bros in celebration of the sequel!

Eddie Diaz: “We’re fans. We’ve been fans since the movie debuted in ’98. We’re big fans of cake for breakfast.”

Not just any cake, chocolate cake, just like in the movie.

Eddie Diaz: “That cake is probably the most decadent thing you’re gonna have. It’s three layers of chocolate. It’s got chocolate chip on the outside portion of it. And it’s just, it’s incredible.”

A treat that rich needs a drink just as magical. You know what time it is.

It isn’t a practical magic party without midnight margaritas!

Eddie Diaz: “Our version is a Midnight Margarita Slushie. It’s a virgin drink, and we rim it in a margarita glass and we serve it with a lime.”

Marisa Coyle: “It was so refreshing. It paired really well with the cake and the bread because it’s a mix of sweet and sour. It was really good.”

The spell-binding sweets don’t stop there.

Wicked Bread’s “black magic” cinnamon loaf with peanut butter sauce, Oreos, and chocolate may not be part of the official collab but it’s just as bewitching to your taste buds!

Marisa Coyle: “I love the environment in here. It’s so good, especially during spooky season. It’s a great place to come and get a sweet treat with your friends.”

Wicked Bread’s Practical Magic 2 treats will be available on weekends, now through the film’s release on Sept. 10th.

And here’s some Deco magic for you! We’re giving away Fandango codes for the movie! For your chance to win, email your name and phone number to giveaways@wsvn.com. Good luck!

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