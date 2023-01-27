Ready to ace a date night or a day with the kids? Las Olas Oceanside Park has a brand-new pop-up that’ll have you feeling like you belong in a Pixar film.

Las Olas Oceanside Park is getting a “tee-rific” upgrade, with a Pixar Putt takeover.

Chad Larabee: “Pixar Putt is an immersive touring miniature golf experience.”

The 18-hole mini-golf experience is inspired by different Pixar movies.

Chad Larabee: “It captures ‘A Bug’s Life’ and ‘Coco,’ ‘Luca.’ Our designers captured iconic moments from the films that you get to interact with and move through these scenes. With each one, you really get to kind of bring yourself into the world of Pixar.”

See what it feels like to be a toy from “Toy Story” in their iconic scene with…

Martians: “The Claw!”

Brush up on your game and have your golf balls travel to Paradise Falls, or play your way through “Soul.”

Zev Pack: “The course, every single part explained all the movies — like ‘Up,’ ‘Soul’ — it explained more the movie, like the tiles in ‘Soul,’ it’s exactly what happened in the movie.”

The kiddos won’t be the only one’s having a blast.

Chad Larabee: “It’s really designed for everyone, from kids 5 years old to kids who are 105. It’s perfect for date nights. We have Pixar After Dark, which is for adults only, so it’s a good girls night out. It’s really there for everybody to experience.”

Jeff Sullivan: “I love that it’s so much childhood wonder, and playing again, I think it’s important as grown-ups to be able to play.”

Dafna Pack: “I love Pixar, I like the movies. I think they’re really fun and kind of weird, and golfing is pretty fun, too.”

Chad Larabee: “Part of the fun is that you have the ocean just across the street with the beach, and there’s a ton of photo ops on the course, so it’s very Instagrammable and a chance to make some really lasting memories.”

Pixar Putt will be in fort lauderdale until March 26.

FOR MORE INFO:

Pixar Putt

Las Olas Oceanside Park

3000 E Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

pixarputt.com

