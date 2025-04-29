(WSVN) - The Miami Grand Prix is in high gear and ready to show out, 305 style. The Hard Rock Stadium will be partying hard with a banger musical line up and we can’t wait for all the vroom vroom with a side of boom boom.

SoFlo is bringing the party to the track, from tons of beautiful people, art and the iconic Hard Rock Beach Club, it’s a jaw-dropping weekend.

Priscilla Shumate: “There’s water features, there’s mermaids, there’s people dancing, they’re in their bikinis. If you haven’t been, seriously, it’s like, you cannot believe you’re at an F1 race and people, like they stop, they watch the race, but then the rest of the time, they’re just chilling and enjoying.”

For the fourth year, the Hard Rock Stadium is curating an experience with full-throttle musical vibes.

Priscilla Shumate: “Every year, we’ve had good line ups. But this year, just feels like Miami in a really great way.”

Pitbull, Mr. 305 himself, will charge up the crowd as the main headliner, Sunday.

Priscilla Shumate: “We have DJ Tiesto, we have Justin Quiles.”

And Justin’s hoping to drive the crowd wild with his set.

Justin Quiles: “F1 is my first time performing there, so for me it’s a big deal, and I’m taking this very serious and I’m gonna put on a great show.”

Justin Quiles: “I have a song called ‘Loco,’ that is like a tropical song, very, very moving song. The music I’m performing on this day is very electrifying. I want people to stand up, dance, have fun, you know, and give them the Miami experience.

Giving that homegrown experience is:

Priscilla Shumate: “Our national anthem singer, actually, King Bell. He’s 14-years-old and he’s from Fort Lauderdale and his voice is just, it just transports you. And I cannot wait to just put my hand on my heart and to hear him sing.”

The Miami Grand Prix kicks off this Friday and goes through Sunday.

