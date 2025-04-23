April showers bring May flowers. That’s what I hear Alex! But you know what else Spring brings? The biggest names in music to Hard Rock Live in Hollywood! Now I’m not a meteorologist, but if you ask me — the concert forecast for May is hot, hot, hot!

Pitbull (singing): “Wooooo. The world’s always comin’ to an end. Don’t let it scare you out of livin’. Look at me, mama, against all odds, your little baby boy did it.”

It’s now or never!

Mr. Worldwide is ready to make So-Flo move it and shake it.

Pitbull is kicking off Formula One’s Miami Grand Prix race weekend with a show at Hard Rock Live on May 1. But the party doesn’t stop there.

Pitbull (singing): “I don’t play football, but I’ve touched down everywhere, everywhere? Everywhere. I don’t play baseball, but I’ve hit a home run everywhere, everywhere.”

Pitbull will also be headlining the Hard Rock Beach Club on Sunday, May 4. Double the options, double the fun! Dale!

Teddy Swims (singing): “I lose control. When you’re not next to me.”

Don’t lose control. Sing your heart out with Teddy Swims instead!

Teddy Swims (singing): “Without you, there ain’t no place for me to hide. Without you, there’s no way I can sleep tonight.”

Teddy is kicking off his “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy” tour in Hollywood on May 9. Teddy was nominated for “Best New Artist” at this year’s Grammy awards so he’s really hot! He’s been blowing up the charts for months. So you know it’s gonna be a good time.

Halsey (singing): “I think that I should try and kill my ego. Cause if I don’t, my ego might kill me.”

No egos here! Halsey is hitting the road for her first headlining tour in three years.

Halsey (singing): “Is it love or a panic attack? Is a heavy heart too much to hold?”

The singer’s “For My Last Trick” tour stops in So-Flo on May 25.

Halsey will be celebrating her latest album, “The Great Impersonator”, which dropped last year, as well as some of her biggest hits. You go, girl!

Sam Hunt (singing): “I wanna live in a country house, in a country house with you.”

Giddy up and get ready for a rootin’, tootin’ good time because Sam Hunt is bringing some country flair to the 954.

Sam Hunt (singing): “That muddy river, it was rollin’. We didn’t care where it was going.”

Sam is closing out the month of May in So-Flo. The singer takes the stage on May 31, so saddle up and say yeeehaw!

