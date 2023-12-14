(WSVN) - Spare a moment and have some fun at a new spot for bowlers. Pinstripes is an Italian-American bistro with food and bowling. Deco was at the grand opening Wednesday, and we brought out some competition.

Bocce can’t do that again.

Adam Buljina, general manager, Pinstripes Aventura: “Bocce, it’s kiss in Italian, so it’s an Italian game.”

Pucker up and get your game on at Pinstripes in Aventura … where they’ve got five courts of bocce and 12 lanes of bowling — the American version.

Adam Buljina: “A lot of the lanes can be used for private events, which are a perfect match, but also a date night works great. Families can come out and bowl. We have fun games for the kids to play. You can dine, you can celebrate, you can play. We’re in the business of making memories.”

This two story “eater-tainment” opened its first location in SoFlo on Wednesday.

Adam Buljina: “Miami has that vibrant, fun, exciting kind of atmosphere, and I think Pinstripes is the perfect fit with our bowling and our beautiful patio.”

Let’s talk eats.

Adam Buljina: “We offer a full menu, from appetizers, pizzas and flatbreads, entrees. Some of my favorites are going to be the super salad if you want to keep it light. From our happy hour menu, the chicken avocado club flatbread and the tenderloin sliders.”

They also have their own version of jambalaya, plus a full bar for cocktails.

Rachel Hayes: “It was so much fun. I’m so excited about this new venue. We had a bit of a girls night. We had some wine, I did bowling, and I tried to play bocce. Admittedly, I don’t know how to play that well, but I’m excited to come back and learn how to play some more.”

You can find Pinstripes in the second floor of Esplanade, a new section of Aventura Mall.

FOR MORE INFO:

Pinstripes

Aventura Mall

19505 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 3290

Aventura, FL 33180

786-998-2180

pinstripes.com/aventura

