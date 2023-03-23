For serious bowlers, you have to practice as much as possible, even if it means having the bowling alley come to you. Pinsetters is doing just that. It’s kind of like Uber for bowling, so let’s rock and bowl!

Strike a pose at Pinsetters Mobile Bowling Alley.

Travis Williams: “We have two lanes, and then, in the two lanes, we can fit six people at a time playing the bowling. We have PS5, we have Nintendo Switch and an Xbox there, and then we also have music, and we have other TVs that you can watch whatever sporting event is going on.”

The best part? You don’t have to leave home to enjoy all the perks Pinsetters offers.

Travis Williams: “Say you have a nice family event going on, and you don’t want to go out. We could come to you.”

Terrance Jones: “Great to have for friends and family to come over and enjoy their day privately to themselves.”

But if you want to see Pinsetters in all its bowling glory, check them out at NoMi Village in North Miami. Adding them to the food trucks, the drinks and games helps make the experience unforgetta-bowl.

Travis Williams: “Each game lasts approximately 20 minutes, and it’s just a fun way to fellowship with your friends, and you you pay as you go.”

Terrance Jones: “It was a great, fun experience. I would come back every night if I can. I had fun bowling and enjoying the experience.”

If you’re o-pin to bowl, you can catch Pinsetters at NoMi Village Wednesday through Sunday.

The cost is between $10 to $15 for bowling and gaming plus entrance fee.

Pinsetters Mobile Bowling and Gaming

The NoMi Village

12351 NW 7th Ave.

North Miami, FL 33168

