Pincho is flipping back the clock for its 15th anniversary and serving up the throwback hits that built this SoFlo burger joint one week at a time. Get those taste buds ready. Let’s fire up the memories and the grills.

Satisfying, flavorful cravings has been Pincho’s legacy for 15 years.

Otto Othman: “I think it’s like a Daddy Yankee moment for us. We sort of graduated from the reggaeton and now we want to give back to others.”

Chef Adrian Sanchez is the man behind some of the fan favorites.

Otto Othman: “Every Tuesday, they will come up with something incredible, something, like, crazy out of this world just to get people to talk about us. That became part of who we are. We became this Latin-inspired burger joint, although we sell skewers, which is, like, what Pincho is.”

To celebrate their milestone birthday…

Otto Othman: “We decided why not bring back four old school items.”

Otto Othman: “Next week’s special is the quesadilla burger.”

Adrian Sanchez: “So we are switching it up a little bit this year, we are doing a smash-style version of our quesadilla. We were gonna smash these down.”

It’s all about the bistec week of Nov. 21.

Otto Othman: “We created the pan con pincho. So instead of your typical bistec, it comes with a steak pincho in the middle.”

Adrian Sanchez: “This is very important. So this right here is what packs all the flavor in. There’s our secret mojo grilled onions.”

Then the cartel follows after.

Otto Othman: “We have the cartel burger and hotdog with the original mango sauce.”

Adrian Sanchez: “This is like one of the old school sauces of Pincho, which we’re bringing back just for this special. Our papitas go right on top.”

To wrap it up, it’s time to party Dec. 7.

Otto Othman: “We decided to throw a massive block party. So we’re doing a block party at Pincho Flagler. We have a surprise that day. I’ll give you a hint, it is the winner of our first SoBe wine burger bash. Everybody’s gonna know.”

