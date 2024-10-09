Are you ready kids? The secret formula is out! Yes, for the 25th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants, local restaurants are cookin’ up thee Krabby Patty.

Deco got a taste of the bun, patty, pickle, extra onions, lettuce, tomato, cheese and the top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce!

SpongeBob SquarePants: “I’m ready, I’m ready!”

Krabby Patties aren’t just available in the Bikini Bottom. They’re now surfacing on dry land!

Fred: “Rev up those fryers ’cause I’m sure hungry.”

In honor of the 25th anniversary of our favorite yellow sponge, the Krabby Patty Kollab program has launched in more than 250 restaurants.

SpongeBob SquarePants: “I need it!”

And one of those local spots is the Pincho Factory!

Adrian Sanchez: “So today, we’re gonna be launching our Krabby Patty with kelp fries, in collaboration with Nickelodeon. So one thing is we weren’t allowed to use seafood in it. So watching SpongeBob, and like looking at a bunch of different clips, and everything and seeing how it is, we wanted to stick as close to the original Krabby Patty as we could.”

Come on tell us, how do you make a Krabby Patty?

Adrian Sanchez: “We brought in a sesame seed bun, different from our normal brioche, we’re using a smashed patty, with American cheese, and then we’re doing the same exact build from bottom to top. So lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and then we’re doing the smiley face pickles, and some ketchup and mustard. We added a Bikini Bottom sauce and pretty rounds everything up.”

SpongeBob SquarePants: “Bun, patty, tomato bun, bun patty tomato bun.”

Wait, but does the taste stand out from other burgers?

Adrian Sanchez: “There’s definitely a difference in the taste, it’s not our typical burger that we normally do.”

It’s more than Krabby Patties. There are other menu items inspired by SpongeBob available through Oct. 27!

Adrian Sanchez: “It’s something that is really cool. We’re talking about a show that’s been on for a long time. A bunch of people and a bunch of our fans have grown up on it, and to be able to do this collaboration with Nickelodeon is an honor.”

The Pincho Factory and Krabby Patty Kollab combo is officially available for order in the Pincho app.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Pincho Factory

Locations

