Here’s a beginner’s guide to some ski slang. When you hear “look at that little ripper” it means there’s a talented kid zooming down the slopes. And when someone asks you “where are we meeting for “après ski?” It means: Let’s party after going skiing. But you don’t have to be in Aspen or Vail to enjoy apres ski. Party peeps are getting a taste of the mountains right here in SoFlo.

If you’ve been lucky enough to ski in Aspen or the Alps, you might be familiar with epic after ski parties known as après ski party.

Derek Gonzalez: “Usually après happens right after you ski for the whole day. You’re tired, you ski down the mountain with your friends. You go to your favorite bar, your favorite club and you day party basically.”

There’s no sking in Miami because the last time it snowed in Miami was 1977.

Derek Gonzalez: “Wow, it’s getting super cold, gotta button up. It’s actually snowing here in Wynwood.”

But who needs the white stuff when Pilos Tequila Garden in Wynwood is bringing you the ski vibe without freezing your buns off.

Derek Gonzalez: “I decided Miami was missing an après-ski party, theme party. So I said why not develop a concept around that whole energy and vibe.”

This immersive winter pop-up is turning up the cold all day every Sunday until March.

Derek Gonzalez: “We have a general admission, we also have VIP services here at the white tiger tavern party pop-up and we could get anything from bottle service, to shot skis, snowboard shots.”

On the menusnowboard you’ll see tequila, tacos, and their signature coconut frozen-rita.

But instead of snow, they’re letting it rain champagne baby.

Derek Gonzalez: “There’s a lot of champagne spraying at après parties so do expect to get a little bit wet. And it’s going to snow in Miami.”

Get your snow bunny and snow moose suits on and hit the tequila garden slopes because the snow must go on.

Derek Gonzalez: “So cold.”

The white tiger tavern pop-up is from 3p.m. to 3a.m. every Sunday until the end of March.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

pilostequilagarden

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.