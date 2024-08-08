When you think of great Italian food, you think of Argentina, right? Maybe not, but that’s about to change.

A world-famous eatery from the heart of Buenos Aires has opened its first North American location here in Miami. It’s time to tango with your tortellini.

Madonna (as Eva Perón, singing): “Don’t cry for me, Argentina.”

Don’t worry, Madge. Nobody’s crying in Argentina. They know that when they come to Wynwood, they’re going to find Piegari, their favorite Italian restaurant.

Riccardo Usai: “Very specialized in fresh pasta, so our strong point is the fresh pasta.”

The people from Piegari picked Wynwood for their first U.S. spot because they see great days coming for this neighborhood.

Riccardo Usai: “We believe Wynwood is one of the growing sides of Miami. I think between one, two years, it’s going to be one of the meccas of Miami tourists.”

The idea of getting authentic Italian food from an Argentinian-based restaurant isn’t as odd as it might seem.

Riccardo Usai: “The population of Argentina, it’s mostly made from Italian immigrants back in the ’50s. So the menu in Piegari in Buenos Aries is very classic Italian.”

That’s carried over to the Wynwood spot. The list of freshly made pastas is impressive.

Riccardo Usai: “Ravioli, tagliatelle, fettuccini, kitarra, corda de kitarra — i’s like a very thin spaghetti –and different capeletti tortelli. A lot of different pastas, stuffed and not stuffed.”

Now we all know that men and women don’t live by pasta alone. This place knows it, too.

That fiery feast comes from a plate of sautéed lobster with a side of, you guessed it, pasta. You can also get an old favorite, chicken parm, if you’re in the mood. That’s a classic dish.

And one fish dish is prepared up close and personal.

Riccardo Usai: “It’s branzino sala, it’s usually for two persons. It’s baked in the oven with rock salt on top, rock sea salt, and we flame it, and we serve it in front of the customer.”

Piegari prides itself on offering an upscale dining experience. And, with delicious dishes, desserts, kickin’ craft cocktails and wines, they’re ready to win over Wynwood.

Virginia: “I think it’s one of the best restaurants in Miami, and I’m so happy that it finally opened here in Wynwood, because we needed something like this.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Piegari Ristorante

137 NW 26th St

Miami, FL 33127

786-960-4747

piegariristorante.com

