It’s time for a trip to the Keys, but we’re not driving south. These keys are up in Fort Lauderdale, and they get pounded by piano players on a nightly basis. Deco found a place where the music is a hands-on affair, and the people who pack the place howl for more.

If Benny and the Jets were on Las Olas Boulevard looking to rock the night away, you’d find them at Howl at the Moon.

Chris Kelly: “Howl at the Moon is basically a human jukebox. It’s all your favorite songs, sing-alongs, all the stuff from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s to current, all played live by our in-house band.”

What you hear here won’t be going down anywhere else on the boulevard.

Chris Kelly: “We’re the only live music bar here in the heart of Las Olas.”

The house band is led by a twin piano attack that powers on through the evening.

It’s a throwback to the way the place used to be when it first popped up on Fort Lauderdale Beach about 10 years ago.

Chris Kelly: “When we were in Fort Lauderdale the first time, we were two pianos, and it kind of went back and forth between the two. There was a lot of humor involved, a lot of crowd interaction, that sort of stuff.”

What once was considered good fun is now off the table.

Chris Kelly: “Unfortunately, as times have evolved, a lot of that crowd interaction and humor has gotten us into a little bit of trouble. It offended some people and that sort of stuff.”

The times may have changed, but the desire to be part of the Fort Lauderdale scene never left.

Chris Kelly: “When the opportunity came back up for us to be in Fort Lauderdale, here off Las Olas, we thought there wasn’t a better place or time for us to get back here.”

Don’t be deceived. If you’re part of the crowd, you’re still part of the show.

Even if you don’t feel like singing, you’ll still rock to the beat.

The material is made up of requests from folks in the room. Are you listening, Taylor?

A bunch of house musicians switch over to other instruments when the song calls for it.

Melanie Soochan: “Whoever’s on the piano is kind of leading at that moment, and we switch around all that time, but then the other musicians jump on board.”

There’s food and there’s drink. Throw in the music, and there’s a massively good time waiting for you at Howl at the Moon.

Molly: “I love it. It’s live music, it’s live performances. They’re incredible and we are having a blast.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Howl at the Moon

270 SE 6th Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

howlatthemoon.com/fort-lauderdale



Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.