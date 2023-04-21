From Northern Europe to the far East, this Miami restaurant offers a cultural combo you have to taste to believe.

It’s where the east meets the north at Petite Comité in Midtown.

Mianelle Mercado: “We decided to apply that idea of the minimalism of the Japanese with a little bit of the rustic of the Scandinavian to create something that is different for the area.”

So you’re basically chowing down on Japany fusion food when you grab a table at this french restaurant.

Confused? Don’t be.

Mianelle Mercado: “It’s a combination of Japanese cuisine, with a Scandinavian cuisine with a little bit of a French bistro in it.”

John Pompliano: “The cuisine is very unique to Miami. I think it’s a nice change for the city outside of what you traditionally get in Miami.”

Mianelle Mercado: “Our Scandinavian dishes have a lot of herbs, a lot of dill, fennel.”

The fankal salad is full of fennel, goat cheese, vinaigrette honey and pine nuts because…

Mianelle Mercado: “It creates a good balance of texture and flavors, which creates a very fresh salad with a good sweetness touch to it.”

And for the meat lover….

Mianelle Mercado: “The veal schnitzel. It’s a breaded veal served in brown butter hollandaise sauce topped with cabbage and horse radish.”

John Pompliano: “The veal cutlet was to die for.”

On the Japanese side…

Mianelle Mercado: “A popular Japanese dish that we serve here apart from our sushi is our wagyu slider. The uniqueness of the wagyu sliders is that they’re served with wasabi aioli and they also come with our fried wontons.”

Lots of choices.

Mianelle Mercado: “What’s the drink selection like?”

We focus our beverages in wine, sake and beer we have a good selection of Japanese beers also combined with some Nordic beers.

Well, hopefully no matter what you choose, your tummy is going to thank you.

John Pompliano: “The food was exceptional. It was all very very good.

Petite Comite offers 50% off bubbly and sake drinks and $2 house oysters at its weekday Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 7p.m.

