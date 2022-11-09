It’s a Christmas movie we didn’t know the Hollywood Gods would ever gift us. “A Christmas Story,” the holiday classic movie has an update! But don’t call it a remake, “A Christmas Story Christmas” has a new, original story, and it’s giving us all the feels.

Speaking of feels, here’s Deco’s Alex Miranda, with the Christmas story.

Say “Christmas” or “story” one more time and both of you are getting coal this year. Now, “A Christmas Story Christmas.” Hey, I did it again! OK, nevermind, here’s the story.

Oh, no!

The bonafide classic movie “A Christmas Story” has returned home, and I’m feeling really fragile.

Alex Miranda: “Not me tearing up over the Christmas spirit!”

Peter Billingsley: “Yeah, I know.”

Alex Miranda: “Is this moment as special for you as it for, inevitably, all of us watching?”

Peter Billingsley: “For sure. You want to get it right when you step back into something like this and tackle it. It’s been nearly 40 years.”

Whoa, Peter Billingsley, it’s been 39 years. Slow your roll, but they did get to…

Peter Billingsley: “Recreate the old house and street, so you feel like you’re brought back into the universe and the original cast and all the kids come back.”

In “A Christmas Story Christmas,” Peter reconnects with old friends after returning to his childhood Cleveland home.

Peter Billingsley: “And then just try to explore what an adult Ralphie is like.”

Except, he’s Dad now, so the torch has been passed.

Now, as far as that famous/infamous lamp…

Alex Miranda: “You know, I mean, you got the leg lamp! But in 2022…”

Peter Billingsley: “How do you top that? I mean, people dress up as that for Halloween! You know, of all things created in that movie, that has to be the most interesting I had ever seen.”

And in case you were wondering…

Peter Billingsley: “We broke a lot of them. Someone has an original somewhere. I do not have it.”

But the nostalgia in this film isn’t hit-you-over-the-head style.

Peter Billingsley: “We wanted to create an original story, but we do touch on some Easter eggs. If you look closely there’s quite a bit.”

But do stick around for the credits.

Peter Billingsley: “There’s side-by-side photos of how there was an original composition and how we suddenly matched that.”

And is Peter a living Norman Rockwell painting or what?

Alex Miranda: “Your blue eyes are iconic. What has that been like your whole life since the movie?”

Peter Billingsley: “I think people thought they were some great choice, you know, to go with the glasses. But they were a necessity. I just can’t see. I still wear glasses. My mom is like, ‘Look, he can’t see, so you’re getting the glasses.’ They were my own glasses.”

And like Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas is You,” “A Christmas Story” has quite the story.

Peter Billingsley: “It gained steam overtime. I think that helped everyone grow along with it, myself included.”

“A Christmas Story Christmas” premieres next Thursday, Nov. 17, on HBO MAX.

