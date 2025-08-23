Peru and Japan are located on opposite sides of the Pacific Ocean, but up in Broward, they’re gastronomical roommates. A new restaurant is bringing the best foods from both countries together. Alex “Hungry Man” Miranda has the delicious deets.

Japanese food and Peruvian food are great on their own, but put them together, and the world is a better and tastier place. We went to Sakana to seek out their secret.

Fort Lauderdale foodies are in flavor heaven since Sakana opened its doors.

Rosemary Batzel: “We try to integrate the Peruvian and the Japanese culture.”

Here, the idea of mixing the tastes and traditions of these two countries is based on the “f” word: family.

Rosemary Batzel: “Our mothers are Japanese, and our fathers are Peruvian, so we have all these flavors and combinations, and I always thought that it would be great to create a restaurant that we can share these favorite recipes of our parents.”

There’s a special word for the style of food that’s created when Peru meets Japan. It’s called Nikkei.

Kiomi Castillo: “We’re like descendants from Japan living in Peru, so if you’re talking about food, the combination of Peruvian and Japanese, that’s Nikkei cuisine.”

In the kitchen, putting all the dishes together brings on the heat.

Lomo saltado is a perfect example of the fusion that defines Sakana. They take Peruvian ingredients and cook them in a wok.

Kiomi Castillo: “It’s beef tenderloin, onions, tomatoes sautéed. We put cilantro, soy sauce and Oriental sauces.”

It’s served alongside fried potatoes, so what you’re getting is a full plate of paradise.

The same goes for the causa frita. It comes with a seared and sliced avocado.

Kiomi Castillo: “That’s mashed potato with yellow peppers, and then we fry it, lightly fry it. And then also, we put, like, shrimp salad with acevichada sauce. That’s a Peruvian, very popular sauce.”

If you’re looking for something that’s more straight-up Japanese, check out the Sakana rolls, starring some deep fried lobster.

Kiomi Castillo: “And a secret Sakana sauce to it.”

The Nikkei theme continues behind the bar. Introduce yourself to the Shuma-rita and the Curity Collins.

Kiomi Castillo: “That’s my favorite because it’s very fresh.”

Look around Sakana. You’ll see Peru and Japan everywhere. That’s no accident.

Rosemary Batzel: “We wanted something that popped, so we choose the red cherry blossoms that are very famous in Japan. The pillows, we brought that from Peru in our luggage.”

According to the folks at Sakana, Nikkei cuisine got its start in Peru thanks to all the Japanese immigrants who made their way to the South American country.

FOR MORE INFO:

Sakana Nikkei Cuisine

400 SW 1st Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-376-3857

sakananikkeirestaurants.com

