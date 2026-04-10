Imagine your favorite Broadway hits but swap the theater for greenery. Well, that’s what performers at AreaStage are doing this weekend!

Giancarlo Rodaz: “It’s a night out on Miami Beach at the Botanical Garden. It’s a beautiful venue. We have a live musician, and live singers perform some of Broadway’s greatest hits.”

AreaStage is back at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden with “Broadway in the Botanical,” a live, open-air concert featuring classic show tunes and new favorites.

This year’s theme is…

Giancarlo Rodaz: “The Golden Age of Hollywood. So it’s a lot of really great music, from classic films that you don’t really get to hear much anymore.”

Giancarlo Rodaz: “We invite people to layout on the grass, families bring their own blankets, their own food. And there are also food trucks.”

The springtime event is perfect for families, date nights, or anyone looking for a little music and magic in Miami Beach, and you can tune in Saturday at 7 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Broadway in the Botanical

Miami Beach Botanical Garden

2000 Convention Ctr Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

APRIL 11, 2026

Tickets and Website

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