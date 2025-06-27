Now it’s time for the golfers, because a new high-tech golf studio is opening up in Brickell, and it’s a real hole in one. Deco’s Alex Miranda juggled a lot of balls to bring you this story.

Look, I’m not a huge golfer, and you will know why in just a minute, but I loved The Tips so much, I just might pick it up … and by it, I really mean the food and beverage options. Take a look.

Calling all Miami golfers!

Alejandro Piekarewicz: “Maybe you don’t feel like spending $200 on a green fee. Maybe you live across the street in Brickell, and you just want to pop by for a drink, or maybe it’s after work, and it’s dark out, and you can’t play golf.”

The Tips, a new premium indoor golf studio in Brickell, is the perfect place to perfect your swing.

Alex Miranda: “You might get a little rusty, right? So here you can kind of keep it going.”

Alejandro Piekarewicz: “Everything you could need to work on your golf swing, we have here for you, and in fact, it’s a much better place to practice than you would in a traditional driving range, because they just generally don’t have that technology.”

Maybe you already play like a pro. If not, take lessons with Landon.

Landon Michelson: “We have video analysis, as well as the Trackman iO data. We get instantaneous feedback on every single shot.”

Alex Miranda: “Wow, so it records you, and you get to watch your swing back.”

Landon Michelson: “Exactly.”

Alex Miranda: “And then it plays right up here.”

Landon Michelson: “You can draw a circle around your head, and you can play, and let’s see if we kept our head nice and still. We can really get better much faster.”

[Alejandro takes a swing.]

Alex Miranda: “That felt good to me.”

Landon Michelson: “That was good.”

Alejandro Piekarewicz: “Having all these numbers here make it much easier. You work with our coach. You come in, you take a lesson, he’ll say, ‘Hey, I want this number to be three. I want this number to be one.'”

[Alex takes a swing. It’s not good.]

Landon Michelson: “That was – that was that was not our best here.”

That’s so embarrassing.

Alex Miranda: “I’ve never seen a stiller head. I did better than you on that.”

Landon Michelson: “You really did.”

I need a drink.

Elise Piekarewicz: “We have a full bar. We have beers on draft, we have specialty cocktails, including our Transfusion — ours has rum, grape juice and ginger ale.”

And all the food.

Elise Piekarewicz: “This is our bucket of balls, donut holes.”

Alex Miranda: “That is county fair level, amazing. I’ve already gotten the food all over me, but it’s worth it.”

But you can’t come here without trying the chocolate mousse cigars.

Alex Miranda: “First of all, this actually looks like a real cigar.”

Elise Piekarewicz: “So we have a dark chocolate shell wrapped in cocoa powder, and on the inside, we have caramel and chocolate mousse.”

Hole in one.

Alex Miranda: “I’m freaking out. That was delicious. [imitating Vito Corleone] It’s delicious. You know what I’m saying?”

For nonmembers, an hour on the turf with all the friends you can fit starts at $65, and membership options start at $145 a month.

Alejandro Piekarewicz: “Here, you’ve got some cocktails, you’ve got some food. The music’s on. You’re not going to lose your ball in the water. It’s just going to hit the screen. It’s just a really nice way to introduce yourself to the game.”

Those cigars, they were the most delicious thing I’ve eaten in a month, two months, a year. Loved them.

The Tips opens Friday. By the way, it’s located inside the AC Hotel Miami Brickell building on the second floor.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Tips Golf

AC Hotel Miami Brickell

115 SW 8th St., Unit 201

Miami, FL 33130

thetipsgolf.com

