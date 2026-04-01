You may start looking forward to Thursday the way you do Friday. That’s because one Miami spot is turning a weeknight into a full-on vibe. We’re talking live music, waterfront views, and even a stroll inside a museum, all for free. Check it out.

Art, great vibes, and a free night out await you at Perez Art Museum Miami.

The museum just launched “free after five” Thursdays, and it’s exactly what it sounds like.

Franklin Sirmans: “This is one period. Four hours, every single Thursday. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., you can enter the museum for free.”

There’s plenty to see, including a brand new exhibit for sports fans and art lovers alike.

Fabiana Sotillo: “We just opened Get in the Game sports art and culture. This is a traveling exhibition, and we are lucky enough to be the third and last venue to host the exhibition.”

The new display brings together more than 100 works from artists all around the world, exploring how sports connect people across generations and bridge worlds.

Fabiana Sotillo: “There is this common belief that art people and sports people are separate. This show really proves that that’s not true.”

Art isn’t the only thing on display during free after five.

Franklin Sirmans: “We have performances, we have DJs out on the portico. We’ve got a little bit of everything.”

Some Thursdays, you may even find yoga classes. And when you need a bite, just head over to Verde, the museum’s restaurant, and explore its happy hour.

Valeria Fuentes: “We have this nice exhibit inside the museum, which is about sports, so we have a lot of high-end sports food.”

For just $9, you can feast on bites like sliders, chicken wings, or even street corn flatbread, but what’s a happy hour without happy drinks?

“We’re featuring $9 cocktails, $8 glasses of wine, and $5 beers.”

With happy hour specials and extended hours, PAMM is turning Thursday into a full experience.

Franklin Sirmans: “Began the evening with us. Come see some art. Spend some time with some people. Maybe have something to eat downstairs and beautiful, beautiful views as the sun goes down over Biscayne Bay.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Pérez Art Museum Miami

1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132

Website

Get in the Game exhibit Website

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.