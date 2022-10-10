(WSVN) - A floating cinema is exactly what it sounds like.

Helen Roldan: “It’s a movie shown on our boats. They’re 72-foot long boats with 60-foot screens, and so we share movies on those screens, open to the public, but you know, on the water.”

A water way to watch a movie. Ballyhoo Media and the Perez Art Museum Miami loved the idea so much they created “Floating Films on the Bay.”

Franklin Sirmans: “We’re located right on the bay looking across to Miami Beach, and it’s just an ideal location to think about the ways in which we use the water as another space.”

The monthly cinematic experience kicked off with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Franklin Sirmans: “I can’t think of a better movie than to start off this series with than ‘In the Heights.’ Music, dance, choreography, beautiful images and characters that come to life, it just seems perfect.”

They will also be showing the “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” documentary and close it out with “The Holiday” to get you in the Christmas spirit.

Helen Roldan: “Floating cinema is perfect for girls night out, perfect for friends to come out, perfect for date night, perfect for a night out with your family.”

The movie starts at 6 p.m. Miami time, if you know what I mean, but there’s plenty to do while you wait.

You can enjoy a live band, get your drink on at happy hour, or just catch the sunset.

Franklin Sirmans: “To be able to look at film outside, under the stars, on the water, in Miami, right now, I mean the weather is absolutely perfect.”

So, if all that sounds good, It might be something to consider when you plan your next outing.

Raiza Velez: “People should come out because you have amazing views, the screens look amazing, and it’s just a great time to have.”

The next floating cinema event is Nov. 6.

The show is free, open to the public and starts at 6 p.m.

For more information on how to RSVP, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.