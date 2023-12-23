The beloved “Percy Jackson” book series got its shot on the big screen back in 2010, but now, it’s getting new life as a show on Disney+. Deco’s diving into the world of Olympian gods and demigods.

Glynn Turman (as Chiron): “Percy, you are special. When you’re ready to hear what the gods have in store for you, they’ll tell you.”

Virginia Kull (as Sally Jackson): “Percy, the stories I have told you about Greek gods and monsters, they are real.”

Things are about to get real in the new Disney+ show “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

Glynn Turman (as Chiron): “The Master Bolt has been stolen. If you don’t return the Bolt, there will be war. That is your quest.”

Well, 12-year-old demigod Percy is not about to let that happen, so now he has to travel all over America to find the thief.

Glynn Turman (as Chiron): “I know it sounds daunting, but you won’t be alone.”

The cast admits they were excited to shoot the series because they loved the books. In fact…

Aryan Simhadri: “It was the second book series I ever read. It had a huge impact. I think I have three different sets of the first five books, like three different versions, all with different covers. Even back in third, fourth grade, I would steal the books from my classroom library and just go home and read them all.”

Percy has a lot of CGI scenes, so the stars relied on each other when it came to acting.

Leah Jeffries: “We helped each other, because when one brought their energy up, we all did. And if they told us to imagine something, like, out of nowhere, like Walker would just scream out of nowhere. like, ‘Ah!’ And then we’ll be like, ‘Maybe we should scream, too. Ah!’ So we just did it. It did bring the energy up, and I think that’s what really helped it and stuff.”

With Season 1 out of the way, the showrunners hope to eventually shoot other seasons, too.

Dan Shotz: “The goal has always been to keep making these. There’s more books to tell, there’s amazing stories that we would love to share with the world. So that’s the goal moving forward, but right now, obviously, the focus is, you know, getting this out into the world, and hopefully people respond.”

Aryan Simhadri (as Percy Jackson): “Maybe I won’t even need a sword.” [Scary creature comes closer.] “I’m going to need a sword.”

Season 1 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is now streaming on Disney+.

